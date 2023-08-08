Cal and Stanford to the ACC becomes most likely move amid rumors of a possible Pac-12-ACC merger

The possibility of Cal and Stanford moving to the ACC is getting more likely by the day. Since being left behind by their former Pac-12 counterparts, these schools have been exploring options for their next destination.

For instance, Cal and Stanford were rumored to be next in line to join Oregon and Washington in the Big Ten last week.

But as the call from the Big Ten has yet to come, the likelihood of it ever coming gets slimmer. Instead, the focus may have been shifted in another direction: a path leading to the ACC.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that ACC is exploring the possibility of adding California and Stanford. The other two Pac-12 schools - Oregon State and Washington State - might head to the Mountain West or the American Athletic Conference.

Why are Cal and Stanford considering the ACC?

California vs. Stanford

Such a move would sound highly improbable on a good day. But in these interesting times of conference realignment, no possibility is ruled out. Cal and Stanford, on the Pacific coast, may get into a conference with a traditional base on the Atlantic coast.

The distance between these geographic bases takes over 40 hours to cover on the road. What's then the point of realigning with the ACC? Well, a seeming lack of interest from other Power 5 conferences has left the schools with little choice.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC

1. PAC 12 will dissolve (not yet ready but could be soon)



2. Cal and Stanford to the ACC or the American. Hard pass by the SEC & the B1G all set with West Coast schools



At this point it looks like1. PAC 12 will dissolve (not yet ready but could be soon)2. Cal and Stanford to the ACC or the American. Hard pass by the SEC & the B1G all set with West Coast schools3. Oregon State & Washington State maybe the Mountain West

The SEC seems content with its 16 members at the moment. And at 18 members, the Big Ten doesn't seem interested in further expansion either. The Big 12 has also been actively expanding in this window. This leaves only the ACC among the Power 5 conferences with seats at its table.

The only other option is the less prestigious and less wealthy Mountain West. Cal and Stanford are prestigious schools with a proud pedigree. If you asked their fans, they might travel over 3000 miles to watch their teams rather than be stuck in the Mountain West.

The choice of the ACC looks more attractive, given how it has some sort of membership discontent at the moment. Its major bonding element is its current media contract running through 2036. But the conference is standing on a leg, with Clemson and Florida State seeking a way out.

On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the ACC leadership will meet within the next 24 hours to deliberate on the move. However, there are likely impediments, mainly from heavyweights like Florida State and Clemson.

Their initial source of discontent had been the new revenue-sharing format that would see the schools earning equally. The idea doesn't sit well with the highly competitive schools. The arrival of Cal and Stanford is not guaranteed to improve the situation.