Amid AAC's desperate attempts for Cal and Stanford, ACC Presidents "evaluating" a potential admission: Reports

The ACC is set to become more involved in the scramble for schools, with particular interest in Cal and Stanford. Recent mass departures from the Pac-12 have left the two California schools having to chart the course of their future on their own.

Several alternatives have been suggested for the next direction the schools may be heading towards. College football expert Jim Williams rolled out an update on the situation vis-a-vis Pac-12's future. According to the columnist, the ACC seems keen on Cal and Stanford. However, the AAC appears ready to take all four Pac-12 schools, Cal, Oregon State, Stanford, and Washington State.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC

The American would take Cal, Stanford, OSU and WSU.

the Mountain would like a merger - The Pac 4 adding more schools and staying a conference - could be too late for that option.

The American seems the best option if the four want to stay… Update - ACC want Stanford and CalThe American would take Cal, Stanford, OSU and WSU.the Mountain would like a merger - The Pac 4 adding more schools and staying a conference - could be too late for that option.The American seems the best option if the four want to stay… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also, there's the Mountain West, pushing for a merger with the Pac-12. And lastly, but most improbably, there's the agenda by the Pac-12 to add more schools and remain a conference.

However, Cal and Stanford to the ACC seem the most interesting of all the possible scenarios now. ESPN's college football writer, Pete Thamel, reported on Monday that the leadership of the ACC will meet to explore the option. Earlier today, he confirmed the meeting on his Twitter page:

“ACC Presidents met this morning for exploratory call on Cal and Stanford. As expected, no vote was taken. The league is "still evaluating" the potential decision.”

Pete Thamel @PeteThamel Sources: ACC Presidents met this morning for exploratory call on Cal and Stanford. As expected, no vote was taken. The league is “still evaluating” the potential decision.

What Cal and Stanford can mean to the ACC?

The ACC has been the least active Power 5 conference in the ongoing realignment window. While none of its schools has defected, neither has it added any from its rival conferences.

With the recent development and the near annihilation of the Pac-12, it may have finally dawned on the ACC that it's eat or get eaten. If the Pac-12 fails to recover as it's looking, the ACC will become the Power 5 conference with the least members.

This is not to account for possible departures from the conference in the near future. Its recent equal revenue-sharing format has made some of its most prominent members unhappy. Florida State and Clemson, in particular, see no reason why their share of the pie should be equal to that of lesser-known schools.

The availability of Cal and Stanford for a potential switch is an ample opportunity for the ACC. However, given the other options, it is unclear how the schools might consider the move. This will significantly depend on what they are prioritizing; an attachment to the Pac-12 brand? Solidarity with the remaining schools? Or their own best interest?