With just 4 teams left, Pac-12 releases official statement on its unfortunate situation and future plans

Following several weeks of uncertainty and confusion, the fate of the Pac-12 has finally been decided. By July 2024, the conference will be down to just four teams.

USC and UCLA were the first to leave, followed by a late summer tsunami which has now swept six more schools from the conference, taking effect from July 2024.

Assurances of loyalty to the conference had come from almost all the schools in the past couple of months amid rumors of realignment. Even after Colorado announced its return to the Big 12, moves were still being made towards keeping the rest of the conference intact.

A meeting of the board of presidents was scheduled for Friday night, but the worst happened before the it could convene. Oregon and Washington went in the direction of the Big Ten while Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah went in the direction of the Big 12.

The four remaining members of the Pac-12 are now left to consider their future, whether as a unit under the conference, or individually.

The Pac-12 released a statement in response to the six recent departures. It reads:

“Today's news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni, and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, traditions, and rivalries of the Conference of Champions. We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities.”

What is the best possible future for the remaining Pac-12 teams?

The four remaining schools need to draft their next course of action as a matter of urgency. Oregon State athletic director, Scott Barnes lamented the situation at the conference, stating:

“We were literally hours away from a deal that everybody could embrace.”

Some possible scenarios have been suggested that the conference and the teams might consider.

Expansion has become almost impossible for the conference with the current state of things. However, working out a partnership or merger with another conference could be done. The Mountain West may be open to the idea.

But the Pac-12 wouldn't do that without the cooperation of its remaining members. Cal and Stanford are being tipped to go independent, while Washington State and Oregon State may have some luck finding a new home probably in the Mountain West.

It's a decision that will not be taken in a hurry.