Loyalty in vain as Utah to Big 12 gets confirmed, stimulating a Pac-12 collapse ahead of the 2023 season: Reports

Utah could be joining the Big 12 soon, as more teams are leaving the Pac-12.

The Utah Utes are the reigning back-to-back Pac-12 champions and made it clear they are loyal to the Pac-12. However, after seeing USC, UCLA, and Colorado all leave, reports came out that Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah could also be leaving the conference.

Now, even Utah has reportedly done a complete 180 and is considering leaving the conference.

"Utah has been the most stubborn of the three schools throughout the process and should things break apart, it would likely be at Utah's feet. The fans have played a large role in that as Athletic Director Mark Harlan knows how Utah fans view the Pac-12 compared to the Big 12, especially considering the presence of BYU.

"Harlan was not lying when he pledge his loyalty to the Pac-12. However, the situation has become difficult to survive, and Harlan knows that the future of the athletic department is at stake. Although he was hesitant at first, sources indicate that Utah has done a 180 in the last 24 hours and has become confident in its next step."

With more and more talks about Utah potentially leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12, the future of the Pac-12 is murky at best.

Utah changes its tune

If the Utah Utes do end up leaving the Pac-12 as reports indicate, it would be a total change of tune. Back at Pac-12 media day, Mark Harlan said he and Utah were loyal to the Pac-12 and are proud members of this conference:

"I think our words and actions speak for themselves. We are a proud member of this conference and look forward to its future success."

However, after Colorado announced they are joining the Big 12, and the media rights deal for the Pac-12 being mostly streaming, it forced the other schools to look at breaking away. Utah is no different and if the Utes leave, the Pac-12 could very well no longer be a conference.

The Utes are set to open its 2023 college football season on August 31 against the Florida Gators.

