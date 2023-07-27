Will Utah join the Big-12? Pac-12 loyalist's fate after Colorado re-joining former conference has Utah football thinking: Report 

College football has seen plenty of conference realignments over the past year and on Wednesday, it was reported that Colorado will be joining the Big-12.

Now, after the Buffaloes are set to make the move, many wonder if Utah will be following in Colorado's footsteps. According to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, the Big-12 is expected to pursue at least one more program and the rumors are that program is Utah.

“If Colorado brings the four corners (fellow Pac-12 members Utah, Arizona and Arizona State), that’s the ideal scenario. I don’t think that’s going to happen. Our schools love the four corners, going from 12 to 16. Can Colorado bring in Arizona or Utah? Arizona more likely than Utah.”

Utah was originally on the Big-12's wishlist, but the team had made it clear they were loyal to the Pac-12 and would be staying with the conference. But, with no TV deal for the Pac-12 and with Colorado leaving, the Utes are now reportedly thinking about making the move.

If the team does move to the Big-12, it would be another massive blow to the Pac-12 whose future is alreadyuncertain. It would also allow Utah to be back in the same conference as in-state rival, BYU.

Utah Utes could move to Big-12

The Utah Utes have been part of the Pac-12 since 2011 and are the reigning back-to-back Pac-12 champions.

With Utah being one of the more popular teams for the Pac-12, it would be a big loss for the conference. However, they that the Utes remain loyal after saying they would stay with the Pac-12.

Utah AD Mark Harlan said:

"I think our words and actions speak for themselves. We are a proud member of this conference and look forward to its future success."

Although Harlan's comments were from a week ago, whether or not the latest news of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 will have any impact on their future is to be seen.

Utah is set to kick off the 2023 college football season on August 31 at home against Florida. The Utes will also play in Baylor and host Weber State as their non-conference opponents for 2023.

