After Colorado, CFB insider names 4 teams joining Big 12 expansion plans if ACC breaks; Big 12 poaching rumors get more intense: Reports

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around Big 12 expansion throughout the college football offseason. There have been some Big 12 poaching rumors that have been gaining some steam.

It seems like getting Colorado to Big 12 status is not the only impactful move the conference could make. College football insider Greg Swaim has tweeted out about four programs potentially being in the Big 12 expansion plans if the Atlantic Coast Conference falls apart.

It would definitely be a long shot to expect all four programs to join the Big 12, but one or two of them joining seems more realistic. NC State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Louisville would be great additions. Just how realistic is the idea that the Big 12 expansion here?

What teams would they target from ACC for Big 12 expansion?

If we were to go off the four programs Greg Swaim included in his tweet, the most beneficial for the program would likely be the Louisville Cardinals. One reason is that they do not have a huge affiliation with the ACC, as 2023 will only be their 10th year in the conference.

The Big 12 could look to get the program under its umbrella, and with their massive $2.3 billion media rights deal, commissioner Brett Yormark could entice them to join. Louisville also has a pretty rich history in their 61 years of having a college football program. They won eight conference championships and also fit right into the geographical location of the Big 12.

Another program that should be at the top of the list of the four listed teams would be the Pittsburgh Panthers. They have been an excellent program with a lot of success, as they have five national championships. Another underrated reason is the fact that Pittsburgh is inside the top 30 in terms of media markets, and getting the Big 12 footprint there could be massive.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have a storied history, and Louisville adds an extra footprint. Sometimes, it's more than just football, though, and these would be phenomenal additions to the conference.

Big 12 expansion is something that can happen down the line, as the ACC is not collapsing at the moment. However, with Yormark wanting to make the conference expand both domestically and internationally, expanding to 18 programs and creating a superconference could be their best bet.