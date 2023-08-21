The Michigan Wolverines have become a well-oiled machine under coach Jim Harbaugh. After winning two consecutive Big Ten championships and falling at the college football playoffs semifinal hurdle last year, success looks close.

Most of last year's talented roster returned including talented running back Blake Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

During an "Always College Football," episode hosted by former New York Jets player Greg McElroy and a CFB insider, he revealed that he's excited about the Michigan Wolverines' chances of success this season.

The CFB insider commented on the only visible weakness in the Michigan Wolverines' armor:

"If I'm a Michigan fan, things I'm worried about: If, for some reason, you figure out how to stop the run, who are they throwing the ball to? The wide receiver room does not make you that excited. And even though J.J. McCarthy had moments last year, too, he didn't drop back as much as other quarterbacks.

"Like, he didn't get all of the game reps. But outside of that, not a lot of guys to throw it to."

Even Blake Corum sounded confident that this year's roster has one of Jim Harbaugh's most talented cores.

“I think we have one of the most talented teams in college football, if not the most talented team," Harbaugh said. "I don’t think you need eight five-stars, 10 four-stars. ... You coach a good team, and your players buy in. You create a good culture that can’t be breakable."

The controversial cloud hanging over Michigan

The Wolverines might have the talent to navigate the Big Ten but Michigan will need another gear to compete with the likes of back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Wolverines must also consider the perpetual dark cloud hovering over their season. Coach Jim Harbaugh was facing a suspension of four games to begin the season due to four NCAA level II recruitment violations.

He is being accused of breaking the recruitment rules during the COVID-19 pandemic dead period when programs were not allowed to take part in recruitment activities.

It was recently revealed that the negotiated resolution deal he had in place with the NCAA was no longer valid.

Speaking during the Big Ten media days, Harbaugh didn't sound too worried about the issue of his violations:

"As you probably already know, I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation. I'm with you: I'd love to lay it all out there. Nothing to be ashamed of. But now is not that time. That's about all there is to say about it."

Derrick Crawford, the NCAA vice president for hearing operations, commented on Harbaugh's case and suggested that it might proceed to a hearing.

With the likelihood that the NCAA's Committee of Infractions isn't done with him yet, the uncertainty of any decision still hangs over Michigan. It could be a distraction in a season where they can't afford one.