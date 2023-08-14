Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's open infractions case has dominated the college football news cycle this preseason with its twists and turns. It took another unexpected turn during the weekend with a rare admission from the NCAA.

The NCAA rarely comments on ongoing cases, which is why the statement released by Derrick Crawford, the NCAA vice president for hearing operations, was surprising.

Crawford laid out the circumstances surrounding Jim Harbaugh's case and what basis they had to reject the negotiated settlement.

"The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities, not a cheeseburger.

"It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting. The COI may also reject an NR (negotiated resolution) if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable," Crawford told Yahoo Sports.

Jim Harbaugh's case stems from being accused of four level II violations regarding recruitment.

It is alleged that during the NCAA-mandated dead period of the pandemic, Harbaugh carried out impermissible contact with potential recruits. When the investigation began, he was also accused of providing false or misleading information to the NCAA.

Crawford outlined why the settlement between the parties likely fell through:

"If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues.”

Can Jim Harbaugh's case derail Michigan's title chase?

After two stellar seasons with back-to-back Big Ten championship wins, the next logical step for Michigan is the assault on the national championship. The Wolverines have one of the most talented teams in college football.

The Wolverines are in a great position to make it a three-peat of Big Ten championship wins, and Jim Harbaugh's case seems like a distraction.

The preseason NCAA football coaches poll was recently announced, and regardless of Jim Harbaugh's case, Michigan is favorably placed. The Wolverines are second favorites, just behind the Georgia Bulldogs.

Whether or not the NCAA investigation will derail their title charge seems not to be an issue. Talented running back Blake Corum recently claimed that this was Harbaugh's most talented team.

He also outlined the advantages of any possible Harbaugh suspension.

"I'm gonna rally my troops, get them going, and we're going to do this for Coach Harbaugh if that is the case. ... It's going to light a fire under us and make us want to win even more. We love Coach Harbaugh, we're all behind him," Corum said at Big Ten Media Day in July.

All eyes will be on Michigan and Jim Harbaugh to see how they handle the increased scrutiny and pressure of being among the favorites this season.