2023 Preseason College Football Power Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide hold the top spot

The 2023 preseason college football power rankings seem to give fans some indications of what to expect next season. With a lot of turnover in the college football sphere, there will be some interesting dynamics for some of the premier teams in the sport.

Remember that these are preseason rankings and are going to change throughout the regular season. These are not predictions as to where teams are going to end up, just how they stack up going into the 2023 season.

Here are the top five 2023 preseason college football power rankings:

#5. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State defense should continue to dominate throughout the season and could put them in the College Football Playoff conversation. Manny Diaz might just be the best defensive coordinator and alleviate a lot of pressure from the offense.

They no longer have Sean Clifford under center so it will be interesting to see how the Nittany Lions offense looks. However, they still should be a force and be among the top teams come December.

#4. Alabama Crimson Tide

There is a conversation that the Alabama Crimson Tide should be higher in the 2023 preseason college football power rankings but they have question marks all over the field.

Fans still do not know who the starting quarterback officially is and that is difficult to position them. However, Alabama is still Alabama and Nick Saban should dominate the rest of college football.

#3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Just like a lot of the teams on this list, there is a new starting quarterback as C.J. Stroud was drafted No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Buckeyes have one of the best wide receivers in the country in Marvin Harrison Jr. Expect the Buckeyes to be a serious threat for the College Football Playoff as the season progresses.

#2. Michigan Wolverines

This offense is expected to do extremely well with quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum doing well. While fans still do not know how long the suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh is going to be, it's expected to be for four games. The program should be still able to dominate and potentially go undefeated heading into the postseason.

#1. Georgia Bulldogs

The back-to-back national champions have been dominant, to say the least, but they had a lot of key talent move to the NFL. There are a lot of questions on the offensive side specifically, but coach Kirby Smart has shown the ability to recruit incredible defensive talent to take pressure off the offense.

They have an easy schedule and should remain undefeated so expect things to continue going well for the program.