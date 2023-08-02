Ranking the top 10 best college football coaches of all time ft. Nick Saban, Urban Meyer and more

Ranking the top college football coaches of all time is undoubtedly a daunting task. College football has an illustrious history that goes back decades, and there have been some legendary figures throughout this time.

Here is a look at the top 10 college football coaches of all time:

#10. Glenn "Pop" Warner

Pop Warner was an excellent college football coach as he finished 311-103-32 and won four national championships, including three in four years. He had a 30-game winning streak at one point and definitely deserves his shine on this list.

#9. Frank Leahy

Frank Leahy did not coach long enough otherwise he would have been higher on this list. He won five national championships in the 1940s, with 1940 being self-claimed as Boston College coach.

With a 107-13-9 record, it is hard to argue with his ability to dominate on the field. Leahy coached four different Heisman Trophy winners as well.

#8. Urban Meyer

Forget Urban Meyer's NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars as this is just college football. Health issues keep him from probably ending up in the top five as his 187-32 record is hard to argue against.

He also holds a 12-3 postseason record with three national championships. Meyer had two undefeated seasons with neither being a championship season either.

#7. Bud Wilkerson

Bud Wilkerson became the head of a program at 31 years old. He ended up finding a knack for himself as he had a 145-29-4 record with three national championships to his name with the Oklahoma Sooners.

#6. Eddie Robinson

Eddie Robinson was incredible as the coach at Grambling State. He began in 1941 at 22 years old and stayed for six decades. He won nine HBCU national championships and had a 408-165-15 record.

#5. Joe Paterno

It's hard to separate Joe Paterno's success and not immediately jump to Jerry Sandusky and the issues there. However, on the field for Penn State, he was dominant with a 409-136-3 record and a 24-12-1 bowl record. He also won the 1982 and 1986 national championships.

#4. Tom Osborne

Tom Osborne was the best college football coach in Nebraska history with a 255-49-3 record and three national championships in four seasons. He could have won another but in 1983 he opted to go for a two-point conversion for the win instead of tying the game and failed to convert in the Orange Bowl.

#3. Woody Hayes

Woody Hayes was one of the best college football coaches ever and won five national championships. With a 238-72-10 record, he was able to dominate.

Hayes was fired for punching Charlie Bauman, a player, at the end of the 1978 Gator Bowl against Clemson to put the cherry on top here.

#2. Paul "Bear" Bryant

Paul "Bear" Bryant was the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach when they had their first dynastic run. He has the third-most wins in college football history with a 425-323-17 record throughout 38 years. He also excelled in bowl games with a 15-12-2 record in them. Furthermore, six national championships also help put him here on the list.

#1. Nick Saban

From one Alabama head coach to another, it should be no surprise that Nick Saban takes the top of this list. He has a 280-69-1 record as a college head coach with seven national championships and 11 conference titles.

Saban also excelled with a 19-11 bowl record and continues to be in positions to be at the top of the college football food chain.