Michigan's talented running back Blake Corum found himself on social media's hot seat after his comments about the Wolverines' roster for this season.

He commented on the roster assembled by coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

“I think we have one of the most talented teams in college football, if not the most talented team. I don’t think you need eight five-stars, ten four-stars. ...You coach a good team and your players buy in. You create a good culture that can’t be breakable."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Harbaugh has gradually built up a Michigan team that can go toe to toe with the best college football sides in the nation, explaining Blake Corum's confidence. He added:

“I think this is coach Harbaugh’s best team.”

After returning to Michigan, Blake Corum's partnership with fellow prospect Donovan Edwards who played through an injury last season, is expected to be one of the most potent in the nation.

Donovan is convinced that his partnership with running back will flourish and hopes they play together much more.

“Absolutely. I would hope so. That's the coaches’ plan. I don't want to say anything too specific, but I hope so. You can't cover me and worry about Blake at the same time. You got to pick and choose — pick and choose the matchup which you want to lose at."

The fans roasted Corum for his comments about the talent within the roster. A few reactions:

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

Michigan has had five 10-win seasons in nine years under Harbaugh and two college football playoff appearances.

The pressure is on Blake Corum to make Michigan a contender

Blake Corum is one of the most highly regarded prospects in college football and is expected to be a top pick in next year's draft. He registered 1,463 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season.

A knee injury against Illinois ruled him out for much of last season and ended a promising campaign that had him in the running for the Heisman Trophy.

Corum was named in the Doak Walker Award list last week. He was also named on the Walter Camp Award watch list, alongside his Michigan teammate J.J. McCarthy.

The expectations on him are soaring, and his confidence regarding the roster assembled by coach Jim Harbaugh is cause for optimism for Michigan fans.