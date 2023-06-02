Top 5 Running Backs in 2023: Ranking Michigan's Blake Corum, Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, and more

Running backs are an essential part of every football setup. They can make a difference in games and win championships for their teams. Their role is so vital for football teams and even with teams becoming more pass-oriented, they take part in many offensive plays.

The 2023 NFL draft saw two running backs selected in the first round.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Texas’ Bijan Robinson while the Detroit Lions selected Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs. A couple of running backs will also present themselves as draft-worthy in the upcoming season.

Below, we rank the top 5 running backs in college football in 2023.

#5. Nicholas Singleton - Penn State

Last season, Penn State's offense experience a massive improvement in its running game. The emergence of Nicholas Singleton played a significant role in that and the running back is expected to be more crucial for the Nittany Lions in the upcoming season.

He rushed for 1,061 yards and 10 touchdowns in the previous season, earning the Big Ten's 2022 Offensive Freshman of the Year. He also showed prowess in the passing game with 85 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. This presents him as one to look out for in the 2023 college football season.

#4. Braelon Allen - Wisconsin

Braelon Allen's production experienced a slight decline compared to his freshman season. He rushed for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns in his sophomore season with Wisconsin Badgers. However, he is still expected to be one of the top performers next season.

With the appointment of offensive coordinator Phil Longo, Wisconsin's offense will undergo a transformation this upcoming season. However, this doesn't imply that the Badgers will completely abandon their reliance on the running game in favor of air raids.

#3. Raheim Sanders - Arkansas

In a season when the Badgers missed the service of K.J. Jefferson, Raheim Sanders more than fulfilled his role at RB. he put in some exceptional performances, ranking second in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,443 and third in rushing touchdowns with 10.

His powerful runs and sleek manner of getting past opposition players have earned him a lot of praise. With Jefferson back in the quarterback role, there’s obviously a huge potential to enhance the performance of the already speedy Sanders for the upcoming season.

#2. Quinshon Judkins - Ole Miss

Quinshon Judkins was recruited as a consensus three-star by the Ole Miss Rebels. He rushed for 1,385 yards and 11 touchdowns in his freshman season earning an inclusion in the All-SEC Freshman Team. He made quite an impression with his powerful runs and elusiveness.

To top that, he is equally a good pass catcher out of the backfield. Judkins was reported to have been lured by many programs through the transfer, however, he decided to stay at Ole Miss. He is expected to be a top contributor for the Rebels in 2023.

#1. Blake Corum - Michigan

Blake Corum’s speed and elusiveness are some of the features that mark him out. He rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022 and earned himself a unanimous All-American honors. He also caught 11 passes for 80 yards, making him a dangerous receiver out of the backfield.

Corum's decision to return to the Wolverines might come as a surprise to some, considering his exceptional All-America season in 2022 and the widespread acclaim he received. However, he is expected to once again put out a brilliant performance in the upcoming season.

