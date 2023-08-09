Preseason NCAA coaches poll 2023: Ranking the top 25 on the list ft. Georgia, Michigan and more

The preseason NCAA football coaches poll has been announced for this season. The top 25 has a lot of intriguing programs, and this was a tough list to create.

Which are the best teams in the NCAA coaches poll? Let's discuss the entire list and see where these teams change spots throughout the season.

#1, Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are the top team in the preseason NCAA coaches poll and for good reason. They are the reigning back-to-back champions and even with some new talent getting snaps, they still should be the favorites. Coach Kirby Smart is still there, and they have a relatively easy schedule to continue racking up victories.

#2, Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines may be without coach Jim Harbaugh for the beginning of the season due to NCAA violations, but they have a lot of home games to kick off the year.

Their offense is experienced with quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. They have a lot of stability from last year's Big Ten championship team so it makes sense for such a high number on the NCAA coaching polls.

#3, Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban is still at the helm for the Alabama Crimson Tide so his team should be shown a massive amount of respect. They have not announced their starting quarterback but have incredible defensive talent, specifically in the secondary. Expect them to be in the Southeastern Conference championship game and give Georgia a run for its money.

#4, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Oho State Buckeyes are an offensive juggernaut and have some of the country's top wide receivers. However, they need to figure out the replacement for CJ Stroud under center they have an incredible defensive line with JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, so this should be interesting. Ryan Day and the program need to take down Michigan to climb higher.

#5, LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers dominated in the first season under Brian Kelly as they made the SEC championship game. Now, Kelly is attempting to lessen expectations as they build the program with a transfer-filled secondary.

#6, USC Trojans

The USC Trojans should be climbing up the NCAA coaches poll with the amount of talent they have. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is 100 percent healthy and coach Lincoln Riley should continue to be an offensive force. The defense has vastly improved from last year, and they can dominate with just an average defense.

Expect the NCAA coaches poll to love this team as they continue to dominate.

#7, Penn State Nittany Lions

Coach James Franklin needs to get this monkey off his back as the Penn State Nittany Lions are the third-best team in the Big Ten right now. They need to have their stars step up and defeat Michigan and Ohio State to get respect.

#8, Florida State Seminoles

Quarterback Jordan Travis has been doing well and has a lot of experience. They need to topple the next team on the list to be viewed as a top five team. Coach Mike Norvell should help this team continue climbing, but it needs to have a good start. The Noles are interestingly ranked in the NCAA coaches poll as they can easily drop out of the top 10 quickly.

#9, Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers have dominated the Atlantic Coast Conference, and it's surprising they are not ahead of the Florida State Seminoles in the NCAA coaches poll. They need Cade Klubnik to do well and lead the offense to be strong. Clemson has an experienced offensive, line and it should be interesting to see if they stay in the top 10.

#10, Tennessee Volunteers

The top 10 of the NCAA coaches poll rounds out with the Tennessee Volunteers. Quarterback Joe Milton III heads an overall great team. Coach Josh Heupel should give this team a great chance to make the SEC championship game and compete with the likes of Alabama and Georgia.

NCAA coaches poll, 11-25

#11, Washington Huskies

#12, Texas Longhorns

#13, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#14, Utah Utes

#15, Oregon Ducks

#16, TCU Horned Frogs

#17, Kansas State Wildcats

#18, Oregon State Beavers

#19, Oklahoma Sooners

#20, North Carolina Tar Heels

#21, Wisconsin Badgers

#22, Ole Miss Rebels

#23, Tykabe Greeb Wave

#24, Texas Tech Red Raiders

#25, Texas A&M Aggies