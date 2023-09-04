CFB fans react to Lee Corso's unforgettable "F*ck it" moment on "College GameDay" a decade ago: "I feel like it was well worth it hahahaha"

Lee Corso's unforgettable "F*** it" statement 12 years ago on ESPN's "College GameDay" is a moment recounted with laughter and admiration. The moment has become part of college football folklore.

It was a crisp Saturday morning, the sun just beginning to cast its golden hue over college campuses across the nation. ESPN's beloved pregame show was in full swing, and the excitement in the air was palpable. But nothing could have prepared fans for what transpired that day.

In the last segment of the pregame show, Corso playfully grabbed the SMU megaphone, dropping subtle hints about a potential upset. However, he ultimately discarded it with a casual statement; "Ah, f*** it," and proceeded to don the Houston Cougars headgear.

More than a decade later, college football fans haven’t forgotten that moment, often remembering with laughter. Let's take a look at some of the reactions to the remembrance of the scene on Reddit.

Lee Corso apologized for the moment

Despite the comment being spurred by the ecstasy of the moment, Lee Corso received backlash from different quarters for the vulgar word live on television. Realizing his mistake, Corso wasted no time in issuing a public apology.

During a break on "College GameDay" in the Nebraska and Michigan game, Corso issued a statement and offered his apologies for his actions earlier in the day.

"Earlier today on 'College Gameday' while picking the SMU-Houston game I got a bit excited and used an expletive that I shouldn't have used," Corso said. "I apologize and can promise it won't happen again."

Remembrance of the moment on "College GameDay"

The moment was remembered on "College GameDay" 10 years later in 2021. When Kirk Herbstreit inquired about that viral moment, Lee Corso said he felt genuinely embarrassed:

"Ten years. I can’t believe it,” Corso told Herbstreit. “I’m so embarrassed. The funny thing about it is I got home and my grandkids said, ‘Grandfather, you’re a hero on the Internet. You said a bad word on television.’ I said, ‘Geez, what a way to be a hero to your grandchildren.’"

His evident embarrassment and genuine remorse seemed like a sufficient consequence for his unintentional verbal slip. Lee Corso has been on the pregame show since its inception in 1987, and that was a rare awkward moment.