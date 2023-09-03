ESPN's College GameDay pre-game show has undergone a refreshed roster for the 2023 college football season. This is due to the mass layoffs in a cost-cutting measure by the television network, which unfortunately affected some of the show's on-air personnel.

Prominent figures in the American sports media scene lost their jobs in the mass layoff exercise. With many shows on the television networks losing their personnel, the College GameDay was not left out, with two members fired back in the summer.

The show was introduced by ESPN in 1987 and has amassed many viewers over the years. It averaged 2.1 million viewers last year, making it the most-watched regular season show in CFB history, marking a 10% increase from 2021.

Who won't be on College GameDay in 2023?

Long-term panelist of the pre-game show, Gene Wojciechowski, who has been a contributor since 1992, won't return in 2023. The veteran sports journalist was among the 20 on-air personalities laid off in the summer, ending his tenure at ESPN after over two decades.

David Pollack will also not be appearing on the College GameDay in 2023. The former Georgia linebacker, who joined in 2012, also lost his job following the overhaul. Nonetheless, he's been featured on a couple of college football podcasts lately.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica, who had been a part of the show since 1996, won't return either. It's worth noting that Fallica wasn't fired, unlike Wojciechowski and Pollack. He departed ESPN in December to join "Big Noon Kickoff" on Fox.

Who is returning to College GameDay in 2023?

Rece Davis will return as the host of College GameDay in the 2023 season. The sports journalist has been the host since 2015. A few notable names will join him in the pre-game program roster, which kicks off this season in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He will be joined by Lee Corso, who is the longest-serving member of the show, having been appearing since its inception in 1987. Kirk Herbstreit will also continue his journey at ESPN. The former Ohio State quarterback has been on the program since 1996.

Pat McAfee, who returned to the show last season, is set to be part of the lineup for the 2023 season. Desmond Howard and Jen Lada have also confirmed their presence, along with Pete Thamel and Jess Sims, who joined last season. Steve Coughlin will be joining as a sports betting analyst.