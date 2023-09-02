Who is College GameDay's female host, Jess Sims? All you need to know

Jess Sims is a fitness instructor and sports reporter who is currently a contributor to ESPN's College GameDay. The Peabody, Massachusetts native joined the pre-game show in 2022 and will continue to be a part in 2023 despite the recent mass layoffs by ESPN.

She debuted on the show on September 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio, when Ohio State hosted Notre Dame. Already widely known around the country, College GameDay capitalized on her popularity by incorporating her into the show. She was elated with the opportunity.

“I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games,” Sims said in a statement in 2022.

Jess Sims's background and career

Jess Sims was born in Peabody to JoAnn and Rick Sims. She has a biracial background, with a black father and an Italian mother. She was involved in basketball in high school and at Trinity College, Connecticut.

She embarked on her career as an educator after graduating from Trinity College. Initially, she served with Teach for America in Houston while pursuing her Master's Degree simultaneously. Subsequently, she took on the role of a kindergarten teacher at a school in New York.

Following that, Jess Sims spent two years as the Operations Director for a school located in Harlem. She transitioned to the role of an assistant principal in Lynn, Massachusetts. At this time, she began concentrating on developing a health and wellness program.

Sims attained her personal training certification and started her career as an instructor at boutique fitness studios in New York City in 2016. She joined Peloton Interactive as a fitness instructor, specializing in teaching strength, running, and boot camp classes in 2018.

In addition to her role on College GameDay, Jess Sims has been serving as an in-arena host and reporter for the New York Liberty since 2021. Furthermore, in 2023, she became a regular contributor to the Good Morning America team.

Female contributors on College GameDay

Several female contributors have been featured on College GameDay before the addition of Jeff Sims in 2022. Alongside Sims, Jen Lada is the other female personality currently part of the show for the 2023 college football season.

However, some female contributors have once played a role in the pre-game show. Erin Andrews was the first female to feature on the show in 2010. Subsequently, Samantha Ponder and Maria Taylor also had a stint on the show, starting in 2012 and 2017, respectively.