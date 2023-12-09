The CFP committee and its chairman Boo Corrigan are under fire for their Playoff selection this season. Many believe the Florida State Seminoles deserved a spot in the top four and a shot at the national championship. With the fans still mad, they have gathered new information about Corrigan and his family.

The Internet found out that Boo Corrigan has a brother named Tim, who is a VP at ESPN. This allowed fans to troll Boo Corrigan. Here is what the college football fans said about Boo Corrigan, ESPN and the Playoff selection.

A fan said:

“This also explains the dumba** interviews with zero push back.”

Another fan had this to say about the report:

This fan dug out another fact on the matter at hand:

Another fan thinks everyone knew something was up:

This fan wants to move on from the debate as nothing can be done:

According to this fan, the criteria for the playoff selection are broken:

Another fan suggested a drastic step in the matter:

This fan gave a justification for the exclusion of Florida State:

Boo Corrigan is also the athletic director of the North Carolina State Wolfpack. The team is a rival of the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC. Many fans used this information to connect their dots. But what is the complete matter, and what explanation did the CFP committee give for FSU’s exclusion?

The FSU playoff exclusion: Explanation from Boo Corrigan led CFP committee

Florida State won the ACC with a perfect 13-0 overall record, including a blowout win over the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC championship game. But it still did not make the top four to qualify for the Playoff. Controversy erupted when the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1 record, SEC champions) and the Texas Longhorns (12-1 record, Big 12 champions) got a nod over FSU.

A member of the Boo Corrigan-led CFP committee explained the logic behind the decision while talking to ESPN.

"We talked about that over and over, and we just kept coming back [to] are they good enough with what they have to win a national championship, and it just kept coming back [to] we didn't think they could," the member said in the interview.