CFB insider blames 2 schools for hindering Pac-12 expansion and credits Oregon State and Washington State as deserving candidates for realignments

The Pac-12 expansion process continues to face a bit of difficulty as two of the four remaining teams in the league are not fully open to the idea of a rebuild. Cal and Stanford are reportedly exploring the possibility of realigning with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

College football Insider C.W. Lambert hit out at Cal and Stanford for causing a hindrance to the Pac-12 expansion plan. He believes the two universities bear some responsibility for the entire Pac-12 struggles and cannot be considered a victim of the situation.

Lambert further praised Oregon State and Washington State for their relentless commitment to ensuring Pac-12 survival. The two universities have been at the forefront of keeping the league alive. He further raised the question as to why Notre Dame isn't concerned about the two esteemed institutions joining the ACC.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Cal and Stanford still lobbying to join the ACC

Cal and Stanford embarked on the move to join the ACC following the mass exodus that engulfed the Pac-12 a few weeks ago. The ACC reportedly had a vote to absorb the two schools last week. However, they fell short of the required votes needed to be admitted into the league.

According to reports, four schools voted against the addition of the Bears and Cardinal, which resulted in getting less than 75% votes needed. The four ACC schools that went against the expansion were Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and North Carolina State.

However, Cal and Stanfird are still lobbying to be admitted into the ACC. They only need one of the four opposing schools to flip their decision. According to college football Insider Jon Wilner, the current trend is going in favor of the two universities and there should be clarity soon.

Expand Tweet

Pac-12 expansion remains an option

The Pac-12 expansion is aimed at ensuring the history and legacy of the conference is preserved within the college sports landscape. There's still a hope that Cal and Stanford will eventually fall in line and ensure the Pac-12 expansion comes to fruition.

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes told The Athletic the situation around the Pac-12 expansion is changing towards revitalization and reconstruction of the league. It is to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks and if the Pac-12 will survive.

There's been a lot of rumors as to the execution of the league's expansion. However, it is yet unknown how the league will go about its rebuild with the college sports landscape.