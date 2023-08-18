"Rebuilding the Pac-12"- Oregon State AD makes his stance clear on the recent turnarounds in conference realignments and plans for the future

Following the mass exodus the Pac-12 suffered a couple of weeks ago, Oregon State’s athletic director Scott Barnes believes the conference can be rebuilt. The Pac-12 finds itself in a difficult situation concerning its future with just four teams left in the league.

However, in the midst of the tremorous transformations within the conference, Barnes conveyed in an interview with The Athletic that Oregon State's foremost focus and optimal course of action is centered on revitalizing and reconstructing the league against all odds.

“That’s certainly our goal," Barnes said. "I have been personally in touch with the other schools to ensure that we’re talking and meeting and moving the ball up the field … And I would say that our best option is rebuilding the Pac-12. Obviously, (Group of Five) options are out there. But that’s not our priority.”

Oregon State has been a foremost proponent for the survival of the Pac-12. The university has continuously shown support for the conference in the midst of the media deal chaos. It now aims to lead the league toward survival within the college sports landscape.

“For us, our priority, again, is keeping the Pac-12," Barnes said. "We think it’s in the best interest of our student-athletes and our fans to build back the Pac-12. We have inserted ourselves in every conceivable conversation, every feasible conversation at the Power Five level."

Pac-12 rebuild is still in progress

Despite the recent rumors, the bid to rebuild the Pac-12 is just building momentum. Reports indicate not all the four remaining members initially entertained the idea of a rebuild. However, the situation is slowly changing toward the league’s reconstruction. Barnes said:

“At some point, those emotions sort of settled down, and folks start to understand that we’re going to find a path forward. And that’s not soon enough. We’re in this spot where I think the waters are less murky than they were a few days ago, but they’re not completely clear.”

Scott Barnes is a real believer in the future of the Pac-12 in the world of college sports. The conference has been around for more than 100 years and faces the possibility of going into extinction. However, Barnes is confident the four schools can save the league.

“A real shot, but it won’t be without difficulty,” Barnes said. “But, yes, I do emphatically believe that four of us, as foundational members, can build something back that is real, tangible, and sets the course for the future.”

A lot of rumors have been in the air over a possible Pac-12 expansion. A merger with either the Mountain West Conference or American Athletic Conference has been muted. However, it's unknown what path the league will take toward survival.