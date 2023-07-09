Pac-12 media deal: With only two weeks left for the media day and no signs of a new partner, what are the options available for the conference?

The Pac-12 Conference is facing a critical juncture as it approaches its media day on July 21. This has been regarded as the deadline for a new media deal. With only two weeks left until the event, the conference is still without a new media rights partner.

The conference has been in talks with its television partners for an extended period. However, it hasn't been able to find an agreement with any of them. The current television broadcast deal with ESPN and Fox expires in 2024.

The inability to strike a new media deal is a huge concern for the conference and will have a significant impact on its future. It remains the only Power Five conference without a long-term television deal and this puts them at a competitive disadvantage.

The failure to find an agreement anytime soon could result in the exodus of its top members. With the July 21 deadline fast approaching, let's examine the options available for the Pac-12, should they fail to secure a new media deal.

#1- Direct-to-Customer via the Pac-12 network

Switching to a D2C model by the conference has already been muted in some quarters. Washington-based media consultant, Jim Williams, said the conference is considering selling its content directly to customers.

This pretty much eliminates the need for a television network and all subscription funds directly go to the conference. If the transition to D2C takes place, the Pac-12 Network will become the exclusive broadcaster of all live games within the conference.

ESPN and FOX have previously collaborated with the Pac-12 Network as production partners for various conference events. However, this makes the network a viable home for the conference live broadcast. However, only a few members will express confidence in the model.

#2- Agree to a deal with a streaming network

Having the tier 1 rights of the conference on a streaming network might appear quite awkward as it's not its traditional home. However, it's one of the few options available to the Pac-12. Like employing a D2C model, this will be the first of its kind in college sports.

The conference is reportedly in talks with Amazon and Apple for a potential deal. Streaming networks have become increasingly popular in the United States over the years. However, it's not yet fully established as a home for live sports broadcasting.

This would mean the conference can only seal a deal that is worth less than its anticipation. The conference officials have previously expressed confidence in sealing a deal that would match that of the Big 12.

