"School that has no choice or hope" - Fans mercilessly trolled Oregon State after the school released public statement in support of Pac-12

At a time when the Pac-12 is in the midst of chaos, Oregon State is reinstating its commitment to the conference. The university released a statement on Friday through its president and athletic director in a bid to quell further panic within the conference.
The Pac-12 is finally seeing Colorado exit the conference after the school's Board of Regents unanimously voted for an exit on Thursday. The Buffaloes' return to the Big 12 further places the future of the Pac-12 in doubt, as it struggles to secure a new media deal.
The statement by Oregon State has led to a series of social media comments from trolls. Many fans do not consider the school's athletic department attractive enough to secure an invite elsewhere in the Power Five. So, the commitment effort is seen as practically needless.
Oregon State football has recorded just four winning seasons in the last 10 years. However, the program had a 10-win season in 2022 for the first time since 2006. Despite the significant amount of improvement last season, not many consider the Beavers highly relevant in the Pac-12.
What becomes of Oregon State and the rest of the Pac-12 after Colorado's exit?
The Pac-12's future plunged into further doubts after it became official that Colorado will be departing the conference. The conference has struggled to secure a new media deal over the last couple of months and the Buffaloes' exit will make that more difficult.
With the exit of Colorado, the Pac-12 becomes effectively less attractive to television networks. In all honesty, the Buffaloes haven't done anything significant in the last couple of years to deserve such prominence. However, the hiring of Deion Sanders has brought a good amount of attention to the program.
It doesn't appear like the Big 12 is done poaching from the conference. Arizona is still a target for Brett Yormark as the Big 12 looks to have 14 members. A couple of other members of the Big 12, like Washington and Oregon, are exploring realignment opportunities.
The lack of a new television deal could potentially result in the collapse of the Pac-12. ESPN college football analyst, Paul Finebaum, continues to reiterate that the Pac-12 has no future in college football. He previously predicted a collapse before 2026 and Colorado's exit from the conference gave him further conviction on that.