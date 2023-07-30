"School that has no choice or hope" - Fans mercilessly trolled Oregon State after the school released public statement in support of Pac-12

At a time when the Pac-12 is in the midst of chaos, Oregon State is reinstating its commitment to the conference. The university released a statement on Friday through its president and athletic director in a bid to quell further panic within the conference.

The Pac-12 is finally seeing Colorado exit the conference after the school's Board of Regents unanimously voted for an exit on Thursday. The Buffaloes' return to the Big 12 further places the future of the Pac-12 in doubt, as it struggles to secure a new media deal.

The statement by Oregon State has led to a series of social media comments from trolls. Many fans do not consider the school's athletic department attractive enough to secure an invite elsewhere in the Power Five. So, the commitment effort is seen as practically needless.

Oregon State football has recorded just four winning seasons in the last 10 years. However, the program had a 10-win season in 2022 for the first time since 2006. Despite the significant amount of improvement last season, not many consider the Beavers highly relevant in the Pac-12.

Here are some of the reactions from college football fans to Oregon State's athletic department's statement.

Gamblin' Gauchos 🎙️ @GamblinGauchos @johncanzanobft School that has no choice or hope but to be loyal to the Pac-12 announces their commitment to the Pac-12. Great stuff.

Aaron Palmer @aaronpalmer @johncanzanobft Short version: “The Big12 turned us down today.”

chadbradley @chadbradley @johncanzanobft Oregon State is literally the least desired team in the conference. Only the ACC in 2036 after 7 schools depart will want Oregon State.

Dave 🇺🇦 @dwagner00 @johncanzanobft @933KJR Oregon State is a "Tier 1 research university"?? 🤔

✂️Anxious Millenial Cowboy✂️ @Anxious2KCowboy @johncanzanobft @933KJR Oregon state is going to end up in the mountain west when the Pac 9 gets put out of its misery

Austin @HST_Dawgs @johncanzanobft Lol! Poor guys having to move to G5

Jackson @JacksonWy23 @johncanzanobft Of course Oregon St would say that so they don’t have to go to the mountain west

KU Rules @KU_rules @johncanzanobft " We have no place to go, so we're staying here".

TJB Tortillas @TjbTortillas @johncanzanobft What else can they say? "Dear MWC please let us join."

What becomes of Oregon State and the rest of the Pac-12 after Colorado's exit?

The Pac-12's future plunged into further doubts after it became official that Colorado will be departing the conference. The conference has struggled to secure a new media deal over the last couple of months and the Buffaloes' exit will make that more difficult.

With the exit of Colorado, the Pac-12 becomes effectively less attractive to television networks. In all honesty, the Buffaloes haven't done anything significant in the last couple of years to deserve such prominence. However, the hiring of Deion Sanders has brought a good amount of attention to the program.

It doesn't appear like the Big 12 is done poaching from the conference. Arizona is still a target for Brett Yormark as the Big 12 looks to have 14 members. A couple of other members of the Big 12, like Washington and Oregon, are exploring realignment opportunities.

The lack of a new television deal could potentially result in the collapse of the Pac-12. ESPN college football analyst, Paul Finebaum, continues to reiterate that the Pac-12 has no future in college football. He previously predicted a collapse before 2026 and Colorado's exit from the conference gave him further conviction on that.