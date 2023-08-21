CFB insider claims ACC collapse is inevitable, just like Pac-12's state of denial to add more teams in the conference realignment season

College football insider Greg Swaim has predicted the eventual collapse of the ACC in the college sports landscape following its failure to expand. The conference reportedly voted on adding Stanford and Call last week, but the session turned out negative.

Swaim likened the Atlantic Coast Conference expansion rejection to that of the Pac-12, which is on the verge of collapse following a mass exodus of its members. The Pac-12 notably failed to add new teams in 2021 which eventually contributed to the chaos that saw it crumble.

Refusal to expand has various impacts on athletic conferences. Leagues that fail to add more teams often experience stagnation in many areas, a drop in revenues and financial benefits, a decline in exposure, a loss of competitive strength and other disadvantages.

What is blocking the ACC expansion move?

Following the breakup of the Pac-12, the ACC leadership considered the possibility of adding Stanford and Cal. A vote was held for the adoption of the two universities last week. However, the Pac-12 teams couldn't get the required 75% votes required for admission.

Notably, four schools voted against the potential addition of Stanford and Cal to the East Coast league. They were reportedly Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and North Carolina State. These teams are exploring an exit from the conference and therefore against expansion.

However, the door is not totally closed on ACC expansion. The conference needs one of the four opposing teams to flip its initial decision and support the expansion. Stanford and Cal are lobbying to have the support of one of the four schools.

Is a collapse inevitable?

The ACC is dealing with internal pressure that could lead to a collapse. Top teams in the conference such as Florida State and Clemson are actively working on an exit and realignment with a much stronger league in the Power Five.

Furthermore, up to six other league teams are also considering exits. Seven teams, including Florida State and Clemson, reportedly met last month to jointly explore the possibilities of navigating the conference's binding contract.

This potentially places the league on the brink of chaos. However, a hefty exit fee worth $120 million and the lengthy process of challenging the grant of rights in court come as a saving grace for the conference. Nonetheless, teams are working toward navigating all of this.

Therefore, the exit of a team from the league comes with a lot of difficulties, which makes the probability of a collapse low. However, nothing can be ruled in the unpredictable realm of collegiate athletics.