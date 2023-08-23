CFB insider discusses Nick Saban's offensive approach in the 2023 college football season amid uncertainties

Nick Saban's offensive approach in the upcoming 2023 college football season has been one of the talks of the offseason. There's been a lot of rumors out there about what the Alabama coach could come up with in the upcoming season.

In a recent episode of “Always College Football,” Greg Elroy and David Pollack discussed Alabama's offensive scheme in 2023. Pollack is captivated by the approach the Crimson Tide will take with their offense in the upcoming season, considering the departure of quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL.

A lot of college football enthusiasts are anticipating Nick Saban will return to his traditional offensive style widely known as the “Smashmouth offense." However, Pollack finds it difficult to imagine the iconic coaching figure will revert to the past in the year 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Well, it's kind of crazy. Nick did that and changed his whole philosophy ... who he was and what he was goes on obviously. He has had tremendous success. Kirby's getting murdered in the last and the first couple of years of his tenure. You got to open it up. You’ve got to be successful in the passing game.”

Expand Tweet

Will Nick Saban return to Smashmouth offense in 2023?

There's been talk of reverting back to Smashmouth with the uncertainties in the Alabama offense. Pollack nostalgically recalls the era of Smashmouth football in Alabama under Nick Saban, yet he acknowledges that the sport has progressed beyond those days.

“Is Nick going to go back into the shell and play that kind of ball? I just don't know. I think the ball has changed so much…I'm a defensive guy. I would love to tell you that you can win with defense and you can run with the run game. I don't think so.”

Expand Tweet

Pollack believes Saban and his Alabama team will have to rely on the defense and run game in 2023. This, he believes, will help relieve the quarterback. He further said Alabama might need to reintroduce "murderball" in a bid to return to old glory.

“If they lean more on their defense and more on their run game, they’re going to have put less on the quarterback’s shoulders. How can Alabama regain what they had 10 years ago? Maybe that murderball as opposed to a little bit more spread, a little bit more airing it out the last couple of years.”

Without a doubt, there are a lot of expectations on Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in the upcoming 2023 season after missing out on the college football national championship playoffs last season. All eyes will definitely be on them.