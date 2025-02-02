CFB insider draws similarities between Cam Ward and Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels ahead of the 2025 Draft

Cam Ward has been under the spotlight along with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to be one of the best quarterback picks in this year's draft. During the latest episode of "The Number One College Football Show," analyst RJ Young drew comparisons between Ward and the Washington Commanders' rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who led the team to the NFC championship game in 2024.

Ward recorded 4,313 passing yards while scoring 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2024. He also added 60 carries, 204 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Young talked about how Ward's impressive capabilities remind him of Daniels, quoting Shannon Dawson's words while recruiting Ward to Miami.

"The reason I thought Jayden Daniels had a great rookie season is that when it wasn't there, he could make a play, and Cam has that same ability," Young said. "He's not going to be a guy that the speed of the game is going to affect him a lot in his timing and when it does break down, because NFL Defensive lines are elite. He's going to be able to save the play.

"Jayden Daniels has the ability to be calm to be collected. Go make a play when a play needs to be made, and then get himself out of trouble. That's what Cam Ward can allow for you. I also think his playing at Washington State and playing at Miami is going to help."

Cam Newton makes his pick between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

Former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton sat down with Stephen A. Smith and some other CFB analysts and discussed who he prefers among the two quarterbacks.

Giving his verdict, Newton said that while he thinks Ward is the one who has more talent than Shedeur Sanders, he believes Deion Sanders' son is a better fit for the Giants than the Miami quarterback

"Cam Ward, talent-wise, I do think Ward is more talented than Shedeur," Newton said. "But if Shedeur, that's not something to shun away from, I wouldn't want to go to Nashville. If I was Shedeur, I would want to go to the Giants."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from 24-26 April in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

