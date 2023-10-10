CFB insider drops deadline for Gonzaga to Big 12 decision as Brett Yormark eyes for expansion in latest conference realignment

In a dramatic turn of events in the highly unpredictable realignment landscape, Gonzaga to Big 12 is gaining momentum.

The Big 12 has been ambitious in its expansion under the leadership of Brett Yormark. The conference added four teams from the crisis-laden Pac-12 during the offseason as it aims to maintain its prominence in the Power Five landscape. However, they might not be done yet.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Big 12 is deeply considering adding Gonzaga to its fold ahead of the 2024 or 2025 collegiate season.

A decision is expected to be made by the conference on the potential expansion move within the next two weeks.

It is expected that the current members of the conference will be open to bringing in the basketball-prominent program. Notably, Gonzaga may accept discounted revenue in its early years in the conference, just like SMU did to move to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Big 12's ambition to build its basketball appeal

One of the expansion ambitions of Brett Yormark since he became Commissioner of the Big 12 is building the conference basketball appeal. While emphasizing the importance of football in the college sports landscape, he wants to make the conference a force in basketball

"We're going to consider all options," Yormark said. "We do see the upside in basketball for all the right reasons. We think it is undervalued and there is a chance for us to double down as the No. 1 basketball conference in America, but football is the driver. We all know that."

This unique ambition of Yormark could end up seeing Gonzaga to Big 12 happen. The Bulldogs have notably been a perennial powerhouse in the realm of college basketball over the years and they could obviously help increase the prominence of the Big 12 in the sport in many ways.

Will UConn follow Gonzaga to Big 12?

During the offseason, Gonzaga was a target of the Big 12 alongside UConn. In fact, the momentum of the Huskies moving to the Yormark-led league was obviously stronger than that of the Bulldogs. However, it appears we will likely see Gonzaga to Big 12 happen first.

It is unknown what realignment plans UConn currently has for the potential of moving to the Big 12. Evidently, the conference retains interest in bringing in the university. It remains to be seen whether there will be an official approach from the league in the next couple of weeks.