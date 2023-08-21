CFB insider drops a final deadline for Stanford, Cal and SMU to join ACC expansion with one vote still creating a roadblock

One vote continues to keep Stanford, Cal, and SMU out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The presidents of the East Coast League voted for the possibility of expansion two weeks ago, but four schools were against the plan, which halted the process temporarily.

With the door not totally closed on the expansion candidates, there's been a lot of lobbying by Stanford and Cal over the past week. The expansion candidates need one of the four schools to flip its decision to get the required 75% needed for admission into the ACC.

According to college football insider Jim Williams, the three schools in the frame for the ACC expansion should know their fate this week. The general belief is that if the process is not completed before the start of the season, it may never become a possibility.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The possibility of having a flip

Despite making several concessions, including agreeing to a small portion of media rights, the chances of having either Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, or North Carolina State flip their vote are still very low. However, the realm of college sports can be highly unpredictable.

Stanford and Cal are reportedly lobbying with high-profile personalities and politicians like George W. Bush and Condoleezza Rice. Without a doubt, this offers the possibility of seeing something happen. Nonetheless, the probability of that remains very low.

It is believed that Florida State and Clemson will not flip their vote as they continue to work on exiting the ACC. The hope lies in North Carolina and North Carolina State. The expansion candidates remain hopeful they can end up convincing one of the two in-state rivals.

Expand Tweet

Will Stanford and Cal consider a Pac-12 expansion?

Stanford and Cal want to keep their Power Five status. This is evident in their desperation to realign with the ACC. However, should the move not eventually become a reality, it is expected that the two universities will consider the option of expanding the Pac-12.

Oregon State and Washington State have, for a while, expressed their willingness to rebuild the Pac-12. However, Stanford and Cal haven't been so open to the idea. Nonetheless, they might be left with no choice if none of the four schools flip their vote before the end of this week.

The Pac-12 has been in existence in the realm of college sports for more than 100 years. Its history and legacy have been a core part of the landscape. Saving it from a potential collapse restores some honor to a realm that has been degraded by the push for financial incentives.