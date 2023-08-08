The Pac-12 unprecedentedly finds itself left with just four members after seeing six schools depart the conference in the space of two weeks following months of turmoil.

The exodus came after the conference finally secured a new media deal following months of intense negotiations. However, the media offer from Apple was considered to be not lucrative enough by many, and schools made their way out of the conference one after the other.

Having to deal with the chaotic situation, the remaining four teams are reportedly considering a merger with the Mountain West Conference. College football insider Matt Ziegler has hinted at the possible ways in which the two conferences can create a union.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

RedditCFB @RedditCFB Spin zone: San Diego State wasn’t defecting from the MWC, they were a forward scouting party to raid the Pac-12.

The four remaining schools, Oregon State, Stanford, Cal and Washington State, have reportedly convened in order to strategize for their now uncertain path ahead. They will work closely to find themselves the most viable option.

How will the Pac-12 and MWC merge?

The anticipation is that the Pac-12 and MWC will soon collaborate in some capacity. This will start next year after the conclusion of the Pac-12's existing media rights agreement. What remains uncertain is the manner in which they will solidify this partnership.

An approach involves a traditional corporate acquisition, wherein one league strategically acquires the other. The remaining institutions within the Pac-12 teams might opt for a strategy centered around preserving their prestige in college sports.

Stewart Mandel @slmandel A completely crazy reversal.



San Diego State could go from having to pay $17M to exit the MWC for the Pac-12, to, what's left of the Pac-12 coming to them.



No exit fees to leave the Pac.

They could achieve this by replenishing their ranks with top-tier selections from the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference. However, the timing doesn't seem to favor that as the MWC teams, for example, have to pay double the exit fee to join in 2024.

An alternative option is that the MWC undergo a nominal disbandment. This is primarily aimed at eliminating the existing exit fees of $34 million per team. This step would aid in facilitating a smoother transition for their move to a different league for the upcoming 2024 season.

A pivotal consideration in any merger discussion between the two conferences will be the preservation of the distinct strengths of each conference. This is coupled with a concentrated effort on maximizing revenue to guarantee a competitive edge.

Should the Mountain West contingent decide to join forces with the Pac-12, the combined entity would comprise 16 members for football and 15 for basketball. In the realm of basketball, Gonzaga could also emerge as an appealing prospect to achieve a balanced count of 16 teams.