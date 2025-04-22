CFB insider makes massive Shedeur Sanders prediction with just 3 days to 2025 NFL draft: "Remember I said this" 

With just three days left until the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders' name is once again buzzing in draft rooms across the league. One bold rumor even has him slipping to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. If anything, some insiders believe that letting Shedeur fall out of the top three could be one of the biggest mistakes in draft history.
NFL analyst and host Skip Bayless has been one of Shedeur's loudest supporters.
On Monday, Bayless didn’t hold back, saying on X/Twitter:
"Now I'm hearing Shedeur Sanders well might fall all the way to the Steelers at 21, and I have no idea if they like him or not."
However, Bayless is convinced Shedeur has everything it takes to be a superstar in the NFL.
"ALL I KNOW FOR SURE IS: IF SHEDEUR FALLS OUT OF THE TOP 3, SOMEBODY IS GOING TO GET AN ALL-TIME STEAL OF A FRANCHISE QB. REMEMBER I SAID THIS," he added in his tweet.
Earlier, in June 2024, Bayless was full of praise for the Colorado quarterback.
“He’s going to be the first pick in the draft and good at pro football,” Bayless said. " He is not just the best QB in that conference but he’s the best QB in the country."
I͏n the 2024 se͏ason, ͏Shed͏eur Sa͏nd͏ers threw ͏for 4,13͏4 yard͏s wi͏t͏h 3͏7͏ touchdown͏s and͏ 10 ͏interceptions. He finished the year with a QBR ͏of 75.5.
Fans clash over Skip Bayless’ bold Shedeur Sanders take
Skip Bayless’ fiery take on Shedeur Sanders being a top-three pick sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, and not everyone was buying it.
Here are some more mixed reactions from fans on X:
“He’s a better version of Joe Burrow. Can’t agree more,” a fan wrote.
“He's done absolutely nothing in college 70% of his throws were screen passes so how can you be so sure he's an elite quarterback,” one fan said.
“I remember you said the Houston Texans will forever regret not drafting Johnny Manziel at least a hundred times,” another fan said.
“BS... Not a Steal... just a QB getting drafted at that point. I don't think he worth a top 3 or 5 pick. 10 might still be rich. You can say he a 1st round guy. I don't think he a top must have guy with top 5. That's QB's like mahomes, Lamar, Herbert for example,” a fan added.
While Skip Bayless doubled down on his belief, football fans have seemingly stayed divided, with some hyped, others cautious and a few just not buying the Sanders stock yet.
