Insider reveals how 49ers will benefit from drafting Shedeur Sanders over extending Brock Purdy to $50,000,000 contract

Shedeur Sanders could be the San Francisco 49ers’ golden ticket. A wild new insider theory says yes, not just on the field. Brock Purdy is reportedly seeking a $50 million contract extension, and amidst all this, longtime 49ers reporter Grant Cohn has given a polarizing take on social media.

“If the 49ers need to raise money for soccer players, trading Brock Purdy and drafting Shedeur Sanders would be much more profitable than signing Purdy,” Cohn posted on X. “Think about how many throwback '94 Sanders jerseys the 49ers could sell."

While it's a hot take, it might actually make business sense. The York family, who once greenlit nearly any football expenditure, are tightening the purse strings after a disappointing 6-11 season.

Now, Paraag Marathe is steering the ship with a strategy that prioritizes soccer over splashy NFL contracts. Marathe, who also heads 49ers Enterprises, has eyes on Rangers FC, a soccer club in Europe.

Thus, with soccer spending on the rise, NFL frugality may follow. Drafting Shedeur Sanders instead of paying Purdy could free up massive cap space, hype up fans, and spark a merch frenzy, courtesy of Deion Sanders, who played one season for the 49ers in 1994.

Brock Purdy contract extension update amidst Shedeur Sanders buzz

The Brock Purdy contract watch is officially heating up, and 49ers fans are speculating whether Coach Prime's son might land in San Francisco. However, insiders are reporting real movement toward locking up Purdy in the long term. According to The Athletic’s Michael Silver:

"There has been some progress toward a multi-year extension for Purdy that will likely pay him more than $50 million a year. The question is, how much progress?

"If Purdy shows up on Tuesday, it’s a sign that he and his agent believe they are very close to striking a deal. If he doesn’t, that probably indicates that some significant obstacles remain. As of now, no decision has been made."

That payday would place him firmly among the NFL’s elite, ranking 11th among quarterback contracts. But here’s the kicker—Purdy hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll show up for the team’s voluntary offseason program. His presence (or absence) could speak volumes about how close the two sides actually are to sealing the deal.

The 49ers’ front office is juggling more than just Purdy's deal. Tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner are also reportedly holding out for new money.

