NFL Draft Rumors: Saints are "hot and heavy on Jaxson Dart" despite Shedeur Sanders links

Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders are two of the most talked-about prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Both quarterbacks are viewed as potential picks for teams that need help at the position, especially with the Tennessee Titans seemingly locked in on Miami's Cam Ward.

One team that needs a starting quarterback is the New Orleans Saints, and they have been credited with interest in both Dart and Sanders. However, veteran NFL analyst Adam Schefter believes the team is leaning toward Dart.

According to Schefter, a personnel executive in the league said:

"I do not think New Orleans is taking Shedeur (Sanders). I think they're hot and heavy on Jaxson Dart."

However, it's worth noting that the Saints have numerous needs across their roster. Thus, it might be a stretch for the team to select Dart as high as No. 9. Sean Payton's team might prefer to pick a highly touted defensive prospect at No. 9 and potentially trade into Round 1 to select Dart toward the end of the round.

Which teams are linked with Jaxson Dart ahead of the draft?

The New Orleans Saints aren't the only team credited with interest in Jaxson Dart. It's worth noting that Dart visited the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2025 NFL combine. All three teams could use his services for the foreseeable future.

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson looks set to miss most (if not all) of the 2025 season. So, Dart could be a Week 1 starter for Kevin Stefanski's team.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a unique proposition, as they're a few weeks removed from adding Geno Smith via a trade. Smith is a two-time Pro Bowler, but he's closer to the end of his career when compared to the other starting quarterbacks in the NFC. Thus, Dart could join the Raiders as Smith's understudy and take over in a year or two.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a gaping hole at the QB1 spot. The franchise let Russell Wilson and Justin Fields walk in free agency and has still failed to get a replacement. Dart could be available late in the first round, which is an OK time for Mike Tomlin's team to bring in the Ole Miss product.

