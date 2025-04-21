“His arm, I got questions” - Emmanuel Acho points issue in Shedeur Sanders’ game 

Shedeur Sanders has been in the limelight heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback is projected as a top-10 pick, but former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho has pointed out what he feels is an issue in Sanders' game.

During Monday's episode of "The Facility" on FS1, Acho and Chase Daniel discussed the top five QBs in this year's draft. Although Daniel projected Sanders to go as the second quarterback off the board, Acho spoke about a chink in the player's armory.

"Shedeur Sanders, his arm, I got questions," Acho said (5:25). "I just got questions. Travis Hunter would have people beat and he's waiting for it. Horn [Jr.] would have people beat and he's waiting for it.”

Despite the criticism that Sanders has received in the past few months, he had an excellent final year at Colorado. The QB threw for 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and also rushed for four rushing TDs, leading CU to a 9-4 record.

Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024 and was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Shedeur Sanders gets No. 2 Colorado jersey retired at CU spring football game

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

CU retired Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 Colorado jersey at the spring football game on Saturday. The quarterback was celebrated at Folsom Field after playing two seasons with the Buffs.

Sanders began his college career at Jackson State in 2021 and played two years with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023. During his two-year sojourn with the Buffs, Sanders completed 651 of 907 passes for 7,364 yards, with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns across 24 games.

Despite a strong finish to his collegiate career, Sanders' draft stock appeared to be falling ever since he opted out of the physical drills at the Scouting Combine. Nonetheless, analysts still believe that he could be a top-10 pick, with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints interested in drafting a QB in the first round.

