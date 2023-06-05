CFB insider makes ominous remarks about conference realignment rumors: "going to start being about who can we drop?"

With the rumors swirling around about conference realignment, there are a lot of people speaking up about the future of college football.

Many people have been speculating about the future of the sport as some top-tier programs have already announced they are changing conferences. Examples include the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins moving to the Big Ten Conference.

While speaking on a recent episode of "The Joel Klatt Show," college football insider Joel Klatt spoke about the situation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well pretty soon it's going to start being about who can we drop? I know people think I'm crazy and look at me kind of sideways. That's absolutely coming. Because again there's not an unlimited source of money and the money then has to be smarter."

Could conference realignment cause trouble going forward?

There are typically tiers to the competition level inside of a conference for college football. Take the Vanderbilt Commodores as an example here. They are not competitive in many college football games and are viewed as a weak link for SEC football.

However, Vanderbilt is a college baseball powerhouse and adds legitimacy to the conference in that sport. This is just one example and obviously not true about every university in the nation.

The commissioners of these "Power Five" conferences are going to look at adding, but that eventually may mean subtracting other schools from the conference.

The conference realignment is not going to include 25+ schools in a single conference. Instead, the conference realignment is going to make dominant college football schools compete against one another and increase their media rights as more competitive football is on weekly.

Joel Klatt really brought on an interesting topic that not many college football insiders are considering. The universities of conferences with media rights deals all split the revenue evenly. However, if they add a program then their cut gets a little smaller and that just won't do.

Instead, adding a top program while getting rid of a potential bottom feeder is going to eventually be the cost-effective solution. We see individual universities do this with individual sports that get cut, so why would it not happen in college athletics on a bigger scale?

Colleges are constantly moving with conference realignment happening so why wouldn't the conference decide to realign themselves?

Poll : 0 votes