CFB insider names 4 new schools in line for Big Ten expansion, total member count to hit 20

The Big Ten expansion plan is taking a new direction as a result of the uncertainty rocking the Pac-12. While there were talks of adding Oregon and Washington a few months back, the situation hasn't progressed much. However, things are about to change.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, a cluster of Big Ten presidents have initiated preliminary talks regarding potential expansion. This is in response to the uncertainties within the Pac-12 despite the conference finally securing a new media deal.

Oregon and Washington are back on the radar of the Big Ten and talks are expected to resume soon, posing further threat to the future of the Pac-12 in college sports. They could potentially be joined by Stanford and California in a four-team expansion.

However, the Big Ten presidents are also keeping an eye on the situation within the Atlantic Coast Conference as they explore their options.

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy A group of Big Ten presidents have started exploratory discussions on expansion in light of Pac 12 uncertainty, @DanWetzel reports. Last August, @ActionNetworkHQ reported B1G “vetted & cleared” Oregon & Washington to join league if it made financial sense. Those discussions… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Big Ten already vetted Oregon and Washington

McMurphy earlier reported in May that the Big Ten has vetted and cleared both Oregon and Washington to join the conference if it made financial sense. The two universities were also ready to make the move if developments move in that direction.

However, talks slowed down in the following months as a result of a change in the conference's commissioner. Nonetheless, the Big Ten appears ready to resume discussion with the two universities in the coming days as the expansion plan becomes revived.

A move to the Big Ten will come with huge financial incentives for both Oregon and Washington. At a time when the Pac-12 is struggling, the two will be able to take part in the new media deal which is expected to earn each school $70 million annually, excluding other revenue sources.

What are the chances for ACC teams?

McMurphy also noted that the Big Ten presidents are keeping an eye on the situation within the ACC. Unlike the Pac-12 which is having its TV contract expire, the ACC has a media contract that binds its members from exiting the conference until 2036.

However, the latest developments are suggesting there could be a way out. Florida State is reportedly in the move to negotiate a $300 million buyout from the ACC. Should the move come to reality, they will obviously become a candidate for the Big Ten.

With the Big Ten planning to expand to twenty members, the ideal scenario will be adding Oregon, Washington, Florida State and Clemson. However, we wait to see how things unfold within the Pac-12 and ACC, and how the Big Ten can take advantage of it.