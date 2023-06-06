Are Oregon and Washington going to the Big 10? Latest on CFB realignment rumors

Conference realignment rumors are what all of the college football community is captivated by these days. There are a few reasons for that, namely, how important conferences are to the money each university brings in. Not to mention the tradition and rivalries of these storied schools.

But more punctually, the fact is, that it is June and the college football season is still at least 80 days away.

However, recent realignment rumors have Pac-12 teams perking up: Oregon and Washington have a reported mutual interest to join the Big Ten.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The same Big Ten that is at the forefront of Colorado realignment rumors. The same Big Ten that pulled both USC and UCLA from the Pac-12. An unexpected move that stands out as one of the most astonishing college sports developments of this century.

USC Fans at WSU-UCLA game

Here’s the latest on conference realignment rumors:

Are Oregon and Washington Going to the Big Ten?

Conference Realignment rumors

The Pac-12’s lack of viability when compared to other conferences’ media deals has been well-documented. Of the power five conferences, the Pac-12 ranks dead last at $37.7 million in annual payouts to each member of its conference.

Compared to the Big Ten, who made nearly double in total revenue and handed an annual payout of $58.8 million, there’s little left to the imagination as to why Oregon and Washington would be interested in making the jump. They are not the only big-time programs linked with a move.

Among realignment rumors, an Oregon/Washington turncoat would be among the juiciest. After the Big Ten showed they were not afraid to go across the nation to get top talent, snatching the Pac-12’s biggest names - USC and UCLA - it is obvious that anything that brings in big business is fair game.

Conference realignment rumors

Taking the remaining top two Pac-12 programs would definitely fall under that “big business”. Especially a Washington program that was the highest-grossing athletic program in the entire Pac-12 last year, USC and UCLA included.

Both Oregon and Washington are free and clear contractually to join the Big Ten if they are interested.

CFB Insider on conference realignment rumors

According to CFB Insider Brett McMurphy, this conference realignment rumor has wings. He stated that both Oregon and Washington have been “vetted” and “cleared” by Big Ten officials. In layman's terms, there is mutual interest in a possible move.

Most of this hangs on the next Pac-12 Media deal, a deal that doesn’t exist quite just yet.

The Pac-12 has searched far and wide in trying to acquire a new television partner. If they can’t find one in time, the Pac-12 may not exist anymore.

Washington v Oregon

With Utah and Colorado as prized prospects of the Big-12, the dissolution of the Pac-12 would open the possibilities for the Big Ten to come and take both universities.

Poll : 0 votes