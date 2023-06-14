Realignment rumors are still running rampant throughout college football. Every day, the Big 10 is adding programs to its wishlist, and many believe that the SEC isn’t done either.

Just recently, Jim Williams, a trusted source and Emmy award-winning producer, took to Twitter to pass along the recent realignment rumors he is hearing about the SEC.

There is quite a bit to unpack inside the message. Firstly, according to Williams, Greg Stanley and his conglomerate at the SEC have two Carolina schools and Florida State at the top of their possible expansion list.

Adding FSU and Clemson would bring in the two most profitable ACC teams to an SEC conference that already boasts seven of the top ten highest-revenue producing programs. Those numbers are according to USA Today in their most recent reporting of the public institutes.

Because of the SEC’s affinity for adding Florida State, Williams says the University of Miami’s chances to join the SEC are impossible. He even said that “two more Florida schools are never happening!”

However, that doesn’t mean Miami would be a lost cause if the ACC’s revenue distribution system flunks.

Realignment rumors: Why Miami fits the Big 10 and not the SEC

Pittsburgh v Miami

Miami fans took exception to being passed on for their top in-state rival. However, when asked why Florida State would be the SEC's target and not Miami, Williams gave Hurricane fans some relief.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC @JaredW67913667 @SEC @fsu @ClemsonUniv @UNC @CanesFootball @bigten Jared - First of all it's not my opinion its the people I talk with. I think that FSU fits the SEC membership vs Miami who I know is on the Big Ten wish list along with GA Tech. The B10 wants markets where they have big alumni bases which is why USC- UCLA are members. ATL - Miami… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @JaredW67913667 @SEC @fsu @ClemsonUniv @UNC @CanesFootball @bigten Jared - First of all it's not my opinion its the people I talk with. I think that FSU fits the SEC membership vs Miami who I know is on the Big Ten wish list along with GA Tech. The B10 wants markets where they have big alumni bases which is why USC-UCLA are members. ATL - Miami… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC To those who think I hate @CanesFootball , I was there directing games when coach Johnson was winning titles. I told you OF THE PEOPLE I SPEAK to in the @SEC they favor @fsu BUT LAST WEEK if you check my twitter timeline you will see the @bigten favors Miami. This not ME talking… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… To those who think I hate @CanesFootball, I was there directing games when coach Johnson was winning titles. I told you OF THE PEOPLE I SPEAK to in the @SEC they favor @fsu BUT LAST WEEK if you check my twitter timeline you will see the @bigten favors Miami. This not ME talking… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Despite not being in play for the SEC, Williams believes that Miami is on the Big 10 wishlist. He doesn't stop there and says that Miami fits the exact mold of Big 10 teams.

According to USA Today, the Big 10 has the highest revenue distribution of all the power five schools. That doesn't look to change, as Realignment rumors have consistently placed names such as Notre Dame and Oregon in the mix to join the Big 10 along with USC and UCLA.

The SEC is racing to have the biggest TV deal as well, already recruiting heavyweights Texas and Oklahoma to join. What comes next hangs heavily on what happens with the PAC 12.

SEC and Big 10 wishlists await PAC 12 deal

Tennessee v South Carolina

As realignment rumors change daily, it appears the arms race between the Power 5 conferences, with TV deals as the ammo, will display even more disparity in upcoming years.

The PAC 12's media deal, and its deadline, are complete speculation at this moment. The rest of the college world awaits PAC 12's numbers to make their own decisions.

While the PAC 12 claims to have numbers that "beat the Big 12's", some argue that the PAC 12 could disappear completely.

Programs such as Clemson, FSU, and Miami would be forced to draw lines. As of now, it looks like Miami could head to the Big 10 while their rival Florida State expands with the SEC.

