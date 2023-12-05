CFB QB injuries 2023: List of quarterbacks who suffered season-ending injuries

The 2023 college football regular season is officially over, with intense sporting action leading to plenty of talking points.

During the season, we saw plenty of quarterbacks take their game to the next level. Unfortunately for fans, we also saw several starting quarterbacks suffer season-ending injuries, which was disappointing news for those fanbases.

Let's take a look at the quarterbacks who suffered season-ending injuries in 2023.

Season-ending injuries for college football quarterbacks

Jordan Travis, Florida State

The most prominent quarterback on this list is Florida State's Jordan Travis, who broke his leg during the Seminoles' 58-13 win over North Alabama on Nov. 18.

Despite Travis' injury, Florida State went 2-0 in his absence to go to 13-0 and be the ACC champions. However, the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff due to Travis' injury.

The QB finished the year going 207 for 324 for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cade McNamara, Iowa

Cade McNamara suffered a torn ACL in the first half of the Iowa Hawkeyes 26-16 win over Michigan State on Sept. 30.

McNamara suffered the injury on a non-contact play as he was scrambling out of the end zone.

The former Michigan quarterback went 46 for 90 for 505 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions before the injury.

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M

Conner Weigman won the starting job for the Texas A&M Aggies, but four games into the season, he suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Weigman had a broken bone in his foot and needed rest to heal up the injury, which forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

In parts of four games, Weigman went 82 for 119 for 979 yards, along with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Jalon Daniels played in just three games

Jalon Daniels entered the season as the Kansas Jayhawks starting quarterback. However, he was forced to miss the remainder of the season due to a back injury he had been dealing with since training camp.

Daniels went 56 for 75 for 705 yards, five touchdowns and one interception before the back injury shut down his season.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall was limited to just seven games this season. His last game was on Oct. 21, as he dealt with a concussion, which kept him out for the final month of the season.

McCall has since entered the transfer portal, but before the concussion, he had a great season with Coastal Carolina. He went 151 for 224 for 1,919 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Brett Gabbert, Miami (OH)

Brett Gabbert was the starting quarterback for Miami (OH) but suffered a season-ending leg injury during the RedHawks Oct. 21 game against Toledo.

Gabbert was sandwiched between two Rockets defenders and immediately grimaced in pain. He ended up being removed from the field on a stretcher with an air cast on his leg, and he later underwent surgery.

Gabbert played in eight games as he threw for 1,634 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.