CFB Week 5 DFS: Best Lineup for Daily College Fantasy Football | September 30

While daily fantasy is not something you particularly hear about on Saturdays during the football season, college football has a big slate in DFS. In Week 5 of the college football season, there are a lot of interesting options. Today, we are going to discuss a few players on the early slate of games that you should be targeting to make sure you are in the green.

While creating your lineup, it is important to find value and have a reason behind each pick, so let's discuss why you should take certain players.

Quarterback

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Caleb Williams, USC ($10,500)

Caleb Williams has been absolutely dominant throughout the season and should continue in the game against the Colorado Buffaloes. He has not had a game where he threw less than three touchdowns and despite him being pricey, he is a must. USC is going to put up a lot of points so Williams should put up a lot of points in the game against a weaker Buffaloes defense.

Running Back

Ray Davis, Kentucky ($6,700)

Ray Davis has been doing extremely well and should run well against the Florida Gators. Davis has shown the ability to also be a strong receiver in the red zone, so he will be used in the passing game as well. Expect solid production in this game.

Will Shipley, Clemson ($5,900)

When the Clemson Tigers and the Syracuse Orange faced off last season, Shipley finished with 27 rushes for 172 yards, with two touchdowns as well as three catches for 17 yards. Expect Shipley to run the ball as Clemson averages 213.3 rushing yards per game.

Wide Receiver

Ricky Pearsall, Florida ($7,400)

Coming off arguably the catch of the year last week, Ricky Pearsall should be a great option. He is averaging 6.5 catches for 90.5 receiving yards and should do well in this game. Going up against the Kentucky Wildcats, they allow the majority of their yards in the passing game, so this should be a great spot to take an incredible wide receiver.

Xavier Weaver, Colorado ($6,800)

Colorado wide receiver Xavier Weaver is expected to have a massive game against the USC Trojans. He has had at least nine catches in each of his last three games and should continue to get a huge target share, with Travis Hunter still ruled out. The Trojans do not have much defense and with Caleb Williams on the opposing sideline, Shedeur Sanders is going to need to have a great game. Expect Weaver to get the football and dominate with at least one trip to the end zone.