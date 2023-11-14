Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is having a see-saw season. He's 56 yards away from breaking Colorado's single-season passing record, but his team has dropped six of the last seven games.

After the latest narrow 34-31 loss to the Arizona Wildcats, the Buffs season seems to have unraveled in a way most people can scarcely believe. They now need to win their last two games, both on the road, to be bowl-eligible.

Sanders was not all doom and gloom after the loss to Arizona in a post on his Instagram story, which has drawn praise from CFB quarters.

Shedeur Sanders captioned pictures of himself on the Instagram post:

Shedeur Sanders sacks getting out of hand

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the most sacked QB in college football (48), and the fact that he continues to show up every Saturday and produce the statistics he does is a testament to his mental strength.

The continuous hits are beginning to wear on him, and after the game against Oregon State, in which he was sacked four times, the quarterback admitted to being sore but used it as an incentive.

“I left, you know, because I had a lot of pain in my body. When I get mad, you know, it’s just a different me," Shedeur said.

It was revealed that the quarterback had been taking pain-blocking injections due to the numerous hits he has taken in games.

His father was concerned in his Arizona postgame news conference when talking about the situation.

“Of course, he’s suffered injuries. You think he’s walking like me for nothing?” said Deion Sanders. “He’s hurting. He’s hurting. You’d have to check with the trainers on that one, but he’s hurting. But he’s gonna be all right … He’ll be OK come Saturday.”

"He don’t even like needles … but he had to get a shot," Sanders added. "And he had to get a shot to numb certain areas so he could play."

Despite the situation, recently on the Dan Patrick Show, Deion Sanders made a proclamation about both of his sons' futures.

"They're going to come out at the same time ... next year," Sanders said on The Dan Patrick Show. "They're not trying to leave Daddy this year, by the way."

Shedeur Sanders appears to be staying in Colorado to shatter a few more Colorado records without resorting to pain-killing injections while waiting to enter the NFL arena.