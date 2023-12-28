Nick Saban has a lot of things to do this week. The most important being the Rose Bowl clash on New Year's Day. But before all that hectic schedule, he and his family took a trip to Anaheim to visit Disneyland.

The biggest highlight of the Disneyland trip was Coach Saban and Miss Terry being paraded on a horse-drawn carriage on the theme park’s Street USA. A fan shared a clip of the same and it naturally went viral in the college football world.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach’s parade with his wife drew hilarious reactions from fans on social media. While some made jokes, some wanted him to concentrate on the upcoming college football playoffs. This fan doesn't think Coach Saban would be a fan of the trip.

Another fan thought that the Alabama HC would have rather wanted to work on a game.

This fan wants Coach Saban to be locked in for the Rose Bowl.

Another fan cracked a joke on Coach Saban's next opponent, Jim Harbaugh.

This fan wants the legendary college coach to be protected at all costs.

Another fan used a meme to convey his message.

This fan is sure that Coach Saban and Miss Terry would win the Alabama Gubernatorial election if they wanted to.

Is Nick Saban a Disney princess? This fan sure thinks so.

This person's favorite place on earth just got greater.

The Crimson Tide will take on the No.1 Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl, which is hosting the college football playoffs semi-final this season. It will be the sixth time that the two powerhouses will meet each other on the gridiron.

The Crimson Tide have a psychological advantage, having won the last two encounters between the programs.

Nick Saban’s Alabama and Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan: Opposite end of the rankings but at equal distance from national title

When the 2023 season kicked off, Alabama didn't look like a championship team. They spent many weeks grinding out results and barely getting over the line against most of their opponents. And Nick Saban's boys even fell to the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.

However, once they found their groove, it became clear that they meant business. Still, they just managed to sneak into the playoffs at the expense of the undefeated Florida State after overcoming the then-No.1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.

The Wolverines, on the other hand, were dominant from day 1. They never put a foot wrong despite all the off-field distractions. Even head coach Jim Harbaugh getting suspended did not affect the team as they finished the season unbeaten and claimed the No.1 ranking in the country.

Both the teams are just two wins away from a national title. Who will reach the promised land once all is said and done?

