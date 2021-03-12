Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs #9 Kennesaw State Owls Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Kennesaw State Owls will take on Charleston Southern on Saturday after coming off a 35-3 win over Shorter University 35-3 in Week 1. The win helped Kennesaw State Owls ascend to number nine in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are playing their first game since November 23, 2019. The Buccaneers will hope to hit the ground running against the Kennesaw State Owls.

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs #9 Kennesaw State Owls Head to Head | FCS Football

Charleston Southern Buccaneers

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the ninth-ranked Kennesaw State Owls are set to meet for the fifth time. Kennesaw State Owls have won their last three games against the Buccaneers. They have outscored the Buccaneers 121-33 in this period.

However, the Charleston Southern and Kennesaw State are meeting for the first time since the 2016 college football season. On that occasion, the Buccaneers walked away with a 28-7 victory over the Owls.

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs #9 Kennesaw State Owls Team News | FCS Football

Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Advertisement

Charleston Southern Buccaneers

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are being led by their second-year head coach Autry Denson Jr. since January 2019. He led the Buccaneers to a strong finish in the 2019 college football season, with the team winning five of their last six games.

The Buccaneers offense is being led by their redshirt junior quarterback Jack Chambers. He registered 2,029 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2019. The redshirt junior quarterback led the Buccaneers in rushing as well that year, registering 553 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers' defense is led by their redshirt senior linebacker, Edward King, and their senior defensive end, Anton Williams.

Advertisement

Edward King registered 52 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack during the 2019 season. Meanwhile, Williams was named to the first team All-Big South defensive line after posting 54 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

#9 Kennesaw State Owls

#9 Kennesaw State Owls

The Kennesaw State Owls are being led by their fifth-year head coach Brian Bohannon. He has put together five successful seasons at the college team, posting an overall record of 48-15 and a conference record of 20-7.

Brian Bohannon brought home the Big South Coach of the Year award in back-to-back seasons, doing so in 2017 and 2018.

What we do today impacts Saturday.#GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/i3HVWYV4Qe — Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) March 10, 2021

The Kennesaw State Owls offense is led by their senior quarterback Tommy Bryant and senior running back Kyle Glover.

Advertisement

Bryant had a big game against Shorter, rushing for 34 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Glover rushed for 87 rushing yards and one touchdown on 17 attempts in Week 1.

The Kennesaw State Owls defense is led by their two senior linebackers, Bryson Armstrong and Kareem Taylor.

Armstrong and Taylor helped the Owls hold Shorter to just 51 rushing yards. The two senior linebackers combined for 13 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries against Shorter in Week 1.

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs #9 Kennesaw State Owls Projected Starters | FCS Football

Charleston Southern Buccaneers

QB: Jack Chambers.

RB: Terrence, Wilson.

WR: Isaiah Stephens, Quinn Caballero, Isaac Ross.

TE: Jonathon Earl.

#9 Kennesaw State Owls

QB: Tommy Bryant.

RB: Kyle Glover.

WR: KJ Hancock, Caleb O'Neal, Will Haigler.

TE: Carson, Koporc.

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs #9 Kennesaw State Owls Prediction | FCS Football

The ninth-ranked Kennesaw State Owls will look to extend their win streak to four games against Charleston Southern.

But after the long layoff, Charleston Southern will have to shake off their cobwebs as the Owls could look to jump on the Buccaneers early.

The Kennesaw State Owls will likely lean on their senior leadership to carry them to a victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday. Kennesaw State should get a good lead, run the football and control the game. They should walk away with a big win against the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Prediction: #9 Kennesaw State Owls 35:7 Charleston Southern Buccaneers.