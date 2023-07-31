"Choose your partner carefully" Robert Shiver and Ex-Auburn cheerleader Lindsay Shiver's recent fallout leaves the internet world in splits

Robert Shiver served as the long snapper for the Auburn Tigers from 2006 to 2009. During that time, he met his future wife, Lindsay Shiver, who was a cheerleader for the Tigers.

News recently broke that Lindsay, along with her love Terrance Bethel and a hitman Faron Newbold, have been arrested in the Bahames for an alleged plot to kill her husband. Twitter account @DailyLoud shared the news, tweeting:

"Georgia woman arrested in Bahamas in alleged plot to kill former Auburn football player husband. Lindsay Shiver, 36, was caught when Bahamian police accidentally stumbled on her alleged scheme to murder Robert Shiver, 38, when they had been investigating a different case, Bahamas Court News reported."

Fans caught wind of the arrest, bringing out plenty of reactions. @Uhohitsrenaud04 responded:

"Choose your partner carefully"

@sir_breaksalot shared a picture of the two from a hunting trip, captioning the post:

"“Hunting trip wish us both luck!” 😳"

@9illeh stated:

"You know how miserable you gotta be to plan some shit like that while you’re in the Bahamas? 💀"

@BigKidDinner shared that Robert Shiver is the executive vice president of a life insurance company:

"Crazy the husband works for a life insurance company"

@JordanSour1 questioned why she didn't file for divorce:

"hadn't heard of "divorce"???"

The tweet led @MrIrishSolo to respond:

"She wanted him dead for the money so her and her new touch could have a good life, i mean the husband is literally a vice president of an insurance company now so he must have some great coverage. Lol divorce never crossed her mind."

@Underrated_Dom speculated that she may have become emotionally attached to her lover:

"See, when Women cheat it's always emotional, she fell in love with the guy she was having sex with and plotted to kill her husband. Women put emotions and sex over commitment, kids, and family. All because you met someone who is giving you some attention? sad."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 @9illeh @DailyLoud You know how miserable you gotta be to plan some shit like that while you’re in the Bahamas?

Shane 🇮🇪 @MrIrishSolo @JordanSour1 @DailyLoud She wanted him dead for the money so her and her new touch could have a good life, i mean the husband is literally a vice president of an insurance company now so he must have some great coverage. Lol divorce never crossed her mind.

Dom @Underrated_Dom @DailyLoud See, when Women cheat it's always emotional, she fell in love with the guy she was having sex with and plotted to kill her husband. Women put emotions and sex over commitment, kids, and family. All because you met someone who is giving you some attention? sad.

Why did Lindsay Shiver attempt to have Robert Shiver killed?

In terms of the motive behind Lindsay Shiver's attempt to have her husband killed, reports suggest that Robert had discovered her affair and filed for divorce. Instead of accepting the divorce, Lindsay allegedly plotted his murder.

The murder-for-hire plan came to light when local authorities investigated a bar break-in and uncovered WhatsApp messages related to the plot. As a result, all three suspects have been arrested and will remain in jail until their next court hearing on October 5th.