Chris Ball's coaching record: Career stats, notable moments and achievements of former NAU HC

Chris Ball has been the head coach of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks for five seasons. But two days after defeating Eastern Washington, the FCS program announced that they were parting ways with Ball and would not offer him a renewed contract extension.

Let us look at Chris Ball's coaching career and his overall experience in the world of college football.

Chris Ball's coaching record

Chris Ball began his coaching journey as a graduate assistant for the D-II team, the Missouri Western Griffons back in 1986. He spent three years in the D-II division with two more teams before joining the Washington State Cougars as their assistant in 1989.

Ball joined Coffeyville CC as their defensive backs coach in 1991 and was a part of their coaching staff until 1994. Then in 1995, he joined Western Oregon as their assistant head coach and defensive backs coach. After two seasons with them, Ball went on to have short stints with Idaho State and Western Missouri as their defensive coordinator.

Then in 2000, Ball joined Washington State once again as their defensive backs coach, kickstarting his journey in the FBS division. After the 2002 campaign, he joined the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2003 as their defensive backs coach until 2006, after which he spent one season in the same position with the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2007.

From 2008 to 2011, Ball functioned as the assistant head coach of the Cougars, after which he joined Arizona State as their defensive coordinator in 2012. After four seasons, he joined Memphis for the same position in 2016. Then in 2019, Ball joined Northern Arizona as the head coach, the first head coaching job of his career.

Chris Ball's record with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

The 60-year-old has had mediocre seasons during his five-year stint with the Lumberjacks. He just had one winning season with the team during the COVID-19-shortened season, where they finished with an overall record of 3-2.

But there have been a few successful moments for the team under the former head coach. One of the most notable moments of his career with Northern Arizona was in 2021, when they secured their first win over a Pac-12 opponent by defeating Arizona. Ball finished his Lumberjacks career with a 20-30 overall record.