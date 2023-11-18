Chris Partridge Michigan contract: How much salary did he make at Ann Arbor?

Former Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach Chris Partridge has been abruptly relieved of his duties ahead of the game against the Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten). The news was announced by the university on Friday.

Chris Partridge originally arrived at Ann Arbor as a defensive analyst. Before that, he was with the Ole Miss Rebels, serving as their co-defensive coordinator. At Michigan, Partridge witnessed an ascent not only in his coaching title but also in financial terms.

Chris Partridge Michigan contract

In March 2023, Partridge experienced both a change in coaching title and a considerable salary increase. He was promoted from being an analyst to Michigan’s linebackers coach. He was operating under a short-term deal with his coaching agreement set to conclude on January 31, 2024.

Serving as a defensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh and his team, Partridge was earning $150,000. However, in the current season, Partridge was slated to earn $500,000, as outlined in the memorandum of understanding, which he signed on February 7. The MoU read,

“if, during the term of employment, you are assigned on-field coaching duties and responsibilities, your annual base salary will change to $500,000 effective the date of the change.”

In his contract, Partridge was also subject to certain bonuses that were dependent on the team's performance. However, the contract listed him as an at-will employee. This meant that Michigan University had the right to terminate him without any reason or notice.

The abrupt termination of his coaching duties by the Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) has definitely raised some questions about the reasons behind this decision.

Why was Chris Partridge fired?

Chris Partridge finds himself terminated from his position just ten games into his inaugural season as Michigan’s linebackers coach. This news comes amid an ongoing NCAA investigation into sign-stealing and is alleged to have been involved in this incident. The decision was announced by athletic director Warde Manuel through a statement that stated,

“Earlier today, Michigan Athletics relieved Chris Partridge of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Due to employee privacy laws, we are unable to comment further.”

While the Big Ten has concluded its inquiry, Michigan is continuing to cooperate with the NCAA for a thorough examination. Manuel's statement further said,

“From the outset, our focus has been on seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation.”

The statement hints at disciplinary measures based on the information obtained during the investigation, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.