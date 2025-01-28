Christian Fitzpatrick Transfer Portal: Top 3 landing spots for Marshall's outgoing WR

Thundering Heard wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick is looking for the fourth school of his college career. The playmaker had spells with the Louisville Cardinals and the Michigan State Spartans before. His last season with Marshall was arguably the best of his career, with him recording 576 yards and six touchdowns for the Thundering Heard. He averaged 16.9 yards per reception.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fitzpatrick is considered a three-star transfer and the 25th-best wide receiver on the portal, per 247 Sports. He's certainly a physical player at 6'4" and 247 pounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 Landing Spots for Marshall's Christian Fitzpatrick

#3 The NFL

This is the most unlikely outcome, but some NFL insiders have buzzed Fitzpatrick's name as a potential undrafted free agent for the NFL's next season. While it seems obvious that he isn't draft material, his impressive physique has raised eyebrows and some analysts see a spot for him on an NFL roster in 2025. Besides, signing an undrafted free agent is a low risk for an NFL franchise. However, this is likely an outcome Fitzpatrick probably prefers to avoid.

More likely, he prefers to jump into the portal and try to become draft material. Nonetheless, we shouldn't overlook the importance of salary here. NIL is only a profitable game for the top players, a middle-of-the-pack wide receiver might be allured by the prospect of making some money.

#2 Michigan State Spartans

It wouldn't be the first time we see a player return to an old school. Fitzpatrick left the Spartans in September 2023 when the school was embroiled in the scandal surrounding improprieties by Mel Tucker. The program has shown significant signs of improvement under Jonathan Smith.

His numbers in 2024 would put him third in the Spartans receiving leaders, although he didn't play Power Five football. A return would be an opportunity to showcase in the Big Ten but would also mean competition with Nick Marsh and Montorie Foster Jr.

#1 NC State Wolfpack

When Christian Fitzpatrick jumped into the transfer portal in 2023, Yardbarker reported that NC State had offered him a scholarship. Could the Wolfpack still be interested? It would be an opportunity for him to play in a power conference.

He would probably be welcomed to the roster, as his numbers in 2024 would make him second on the list of NC State's receiving leaders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback