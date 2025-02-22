CJ Dippre NFL draft projections: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Alabama TE

CJ Dippre will enter the 2025 NFL draft after completing his senior year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The tight end finished the 2024 season with 21 receptions for 256 yards, contributing to Alabama's placing fourth in the Southeastern Conference with a 9-4 record.

Last year, one of his best performances was in the team's 40-35 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Oct. 5. He had two receptions for 66 yards, the most yards he had in a game during the season.

His final year with the team was a setback compared to his accomplishments in 2022 when he played for the Maryland Terrapins. During his last season with Maryland, he had 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

He joins the 2025 draft class, achieving 65 receptions for 782 yards and three touchdowns in college. Here are three potential landing spots for Dippre in the upcoming draft.

CJ Dippre NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1 Chicago Bears

The Bears are a team that could be interested in acquiring a tight end in the draft. They finished the 2024 NFL season with a 5-12 record and were among the worst teams in the NFC.

Tight end Cole Kmet will return to the team next season after signing a four-year contract extension in 2023. Chicago could add Dippre to the roster behind Kmet in the team's rotation. The Bears backup tight end last season was Marcedes Lewis, who turns 41 on May 19 and is currently a free agent. The former Alabama star could be a suitable replacement for the backup role.

#2 New England Patriots

The Patriots, which finished last season with a 4-13 record and was 13th in the AFC standings, could be another franchise that picks Dippre later in the draft. Hunter Henry will return as the starter next season; he played 16 games and caught 66 passes for 674 yards and two touchdowns.

New England could pick a tight end to add depth to the roster because Henry had previously been injured.

#3 Indianapolis Colts

The other franchise that may be interested in a tight end is the Colts. Indianapolis suffered a slight setback last season, with an 8-9 record compared to their 9-8 record in the 2023 season.

The Colts have an opening for Dippre on the roster since tight end Mo-Alie Cox is a free agent. Their best tight end last season was Kylen Granson, who had 14 receptions for 182 yards. Dippre could potentially compete for a bigger role in training camp and show why he may be the better option as a starter.

