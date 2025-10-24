  • home icon
  "Classic baby-faced killer": CFB insider makes eye-catching remarks about Alabama QB ahead of South Carolina faceoff

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 24, 2025 21:07 GMT
Tennessee v Alabama - Source: Getty
Ty Simpson is earning plaudits in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior shot caller is fresh off leading the Crimson Tide to an impressive win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

College football insider Mike Rodak has now come out to make some interesting remarks about the Crimson Tide's shot caller. Rodak wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter),

"ESPN's @yougoodmuench on The Todd McShay Show about Ty Simpson: "Classic baby-faced killer, man. You look at him -- not big enough, not fast enough. He's just not that guy. Then he'll come out and rip your Adam's apple out like in 'Road House'."
also-read-trending Trending
Simpson was exquisite against the Tennessee Volunteers. He ended the game with a stat line of 253 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. It's the Westview High School product's first year as the undisputed starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide after he served as Jalen Milroe's backup in the previous season.

Next up for Simpson and Co. is a trip to South Carolina to face off against the Gamecocks. It's going to be a test of Simpson's game as he's up against a potential banana skin in the upcoming matchup.

Ty Simpson eyeing college playoffs with Alabama Crimson Tide

Ty Simpson is leading the Alabama Crimson Tide in their quest to make the college football playoffs. The Crimson Tide haven't made the playoffs since legendary head coach Nick Saban retired.

Kalen DeBoer's side is playing impressive football in 2025, sitting at 6-1 heading into its matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. They've recorded impressive wins over ranked opponents: Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Ty Simpson and Co. still have some tricky games against the Gamecocks, LSU Tigers, and Oklahoma Sooners to navigate. However, they're well on track to qualify for the playoffs and compete for their first national championship since their 2020 triumph.

Here's what you need to know about Alabama's upcoming showdown with South Carolina:

  • Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
Edited by Nick Igbokwe
