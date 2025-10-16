Alabama QB Ty Simpson surprises entire Bama clan with special gift ahead of big game against Tennessee in Week 8

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson led the Crimson Tide to a pivotal 27-24 win over the Missouri Tigers in Week 8 to keep their momentum going as they beat their third consecutive ranked team. With Simpson under center, the Crimson Tide have risen to No. 6 in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings ahead of a marquee clash against the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 8. In a clip posted on the Alabama Instagram page on Wednesday, Simpson gifted his Bama teammates custom-made Yeti coolers. The Crimson Tide quarterback had an encouraging message for his teammates during the presentation. “Keep it going. Got a lot of ball left,” Ty Simpson said. “But me and Yeti collab’d and got everybody customized Yeti coolers.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimpson has a $2.3 million NIL valuation, which ranks him at No. 13 among college football players and No. 15 in the NIL 100 list. The quarterback's NIL valuation has shot up by 59% in the past few weeks after he won the Alabama QB1 position. Simpson, who is represented by QB Reps, has NIL deals with several brands, including EA Sports, Raising Cane's, Panini America, Hugo Boss, Topps, Gatorade and Hollister. Ty Simpson tabbed as NFL first-round pickTy Simpson has had a stellar season for the Alabama Crimson Tide so far, throwing for 1,678 yards on 70.9% completion. He leads the SEC with 16 touchdowns against just one interception in six games played. Simpson has led Kalen DeBoer's team on an impressive five-game winning streak that has rocketed him up the Heisman Trophy odds list. During this week's segment of SportsCenter, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky tabbed Simpson as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. “I see a first-round pick, and I see a Top-10 pick,” Orlovsky said. “No one is throwing it better than Ty Simpson right now. Just if you watch a guy throw the ball, the throws that he is making in tight windows and the confidence that he is displaying. We didn’t know much about Ty coming into this season. &quot;I have been so impressed with his aggression down the field. The playmaking, the athleticism is there at plenty to be a first-round pick. But his willingness to place balls into very small windows and very tight coverage confidently – and with the right pace and trajectory and placement. Throwing it, he is the best in the country right now.”According to BetMGM, Ty Simpson has the second-best odds (+350) to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy, just behind Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (+325).