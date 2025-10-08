"What a Joke" "Carson Beck?": CFB fans have wild reactions to updated Heisman odds in Week 7 of college football

The 2025 Heisman odds took another turn during a jam-packed Week 6 of college football action. Several of the pre-season favorites have fallen away as the season has progressed, with new names coming to the forefront.Polarizing Miami quarterback Carson Beck shot to the top of the 2025 Heisman odds list (+500) after leading the Hurricanes to a 28-22 win over the Florida State Seminoles. He went 20-of-27 for 241 yards, resulting in four touchdowns in the epic clash. He is followed by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (+700), who has led the Ducks to an unbeaten start to the season (4-0). Moore remained second despite the Ducks having a bye week ahead of a pivotal Big Ten clash against the Indiana Hoosiers. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith rounds off the top three (+800) in the Heisman favorites list after a dominant performance in the Buckeyes' 42-3 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He tallied 67 yards on seven receptions, resulting in two touchdowns. Smith is tied with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (+800), who dominated in the Crimson Tide's 30-14 revenge win over Diego Pavia's Vanderbilt Commodores. Simpson went 23-of-31 for 340 yards, resulting in two touchdowns and one interception in the game. College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the updated Heisman odds ahead of Week 7 of college football action.&quot;Carson Beck? He isnt even the best player on his team let alone all of CFB,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Why is CJ Carr even on this?&quot; Another fan tweeted.&quot;Ty Simpson is still the best bargain on the board!&quot; One fan tweeted.Some fans were not pleased that the list left out their favorite players.&quot;What a joke. Julian Sayin over CJ Carr?&quot; One fan tweeted.&quot;It’s not a real list without Ahmad Hardy being on it,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;The wrong ND player is on that list no disrespect to Carr. But how about some love,&quot; one fan tweeted.Former Heisman odds favorite aiming for comebackJohn Mateer shot up the 2025 Heisman odds list after a stellar start to the season with the Oklahoma Sooners. Mateer injured his hand during the Sooners' epic 24-17 win over the Auburn Tigers on September 20 and had surgery, which ruled him out of Oklahoma's next two games. Mateer was the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman before his injury and during his weekly news conference, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables revealed that the quarterback was fighting to make a comeback before the Red River rivalry. “He’s (Mateer) going to push the limits on everything when it comes to his rehab and getting back,” Venables said. “At the same time, I told him, you’re not going to defy the odds… You need to let those things heal.”John Mateer transferred to Oklahoma from the Washington State Cougars and this season, he tallied 1,215 yards, resulting in six touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 190 rushing yards, resulting in five touchdowns before his injury.