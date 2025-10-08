  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "What a Joke" "Carson Beck?": CFB fans have wild reactions to updated Heisman odds in Week 7 of college football

"What a Joke" "Carson Beck?": CFB fans have wild reactions to updated Heisman odds in Week 7 of college football

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 08, 2025 17:16 GMT
Carson Beck, Jeremiah Smith and Dante Moore
Carson Beck, Jeremiah Smith and Dante Moore

The 2025 Heisman odds took another turn during a jam-packed Week 6 of college football action. Several of the pre-season favorites have fallen away as the season has progressed, with new names coming to the forefront.

Ad

Polarizing Miami quarterback Carson Beck shot to the top of the 2025 Heisman odds list (+500) after leading the Hurricanes to a 28-22 win over the Florida State Seminoles. He went 20-of-27 for 241 yards, resulting in four touchdowns in the epic clash.

He is followed by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (+700), who has led the Ducks to an unbeaten start to the season (4-0). Moore remained second despite the Ducks having a bye week ahead of a pivotal Big Ten clash against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith rounds off the top three (+800) in the Heisman favorites list after a dominant performance in the Buckeyes' 42-3 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He tallied 67 yards on seven receptions, resulting in two touchdowns.

Smith is tied with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (+800), who dominated in the Crimson Tide's 30-14 revenge win over Diego Pavia's Vanderbilt Commodores. Simpson went 23-of-31 for 340 yards, resulting in two touchdowns and one interception in the game.

Ad
Ad

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the updated Heisman odds ahead of Week 7 of college football action.

"Carson Beck? He isnt even the best player on his team let alone all of CFB," one fan tweeted.
"Why is CJ Carr even on this?" Another fan tweeted.
"Ty Simpson is still the best bargain on the board!" One fan tweeted.
Ad

Some fans were not pleased that the list left out their favorite players.

"What a joke. Julian Sayin over CJ Carr?" One fan tweeted.
"It’s not a real list without Ahmad Hardy being on it," another fan tweeted.
"The wrong ND player is on that list no disrespect to Carr. But how about some love," one fan tweeted.
Ad

Former Heisman odds favorite aiming for comeback

John Mateer shot up the 2025 Heisman odds list after a stellar start to the season with the Oklahoma Sooners. Mateer injured his hand during the Sooners' epic 24-17 win over the Auburn Tigers on September 20 and had surgery, which ruled him out of Oklahoma's next two games.

Mateer was the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman before his injury and during his weekly news conference, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables revealed that the quarterback was fighting to make a comeback before the Red River rivalry.

Ad
“He’s (Mateer) going to push the limits on everything when it comes to his rehab and getting back,” Venables said. “At the same time, I told him, you’re not going to defy the odds… You need to let those things heal.”

John Mateer transferred to Oklahoma from the Washington State Cougars and this season, he tallied 1,215 yards, resulting in six touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 190 rushing yards, resulting in five touchdowns before his injury.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications