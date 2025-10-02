  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "You make mistakes as a person": Carson Beck finally breaks silence on Hanna Cavinder split after cheating rumors, Lamborghini theft went viral

"You make mistakes as a person": Carson Beck finally breaks silence on Hanna Cavinder split after cheating rumors, Lamborghini theft went viral

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 02, 2025 15:54 GMT
Miami QB Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder
Miami QB Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy after a blistering start to life in Coral Gables after transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs via the transfer portal. He has led the Hurricanes to a flawless 4-0 record and a No. 3 ranking in the AP top 25 poll so far.

Ad

Beck hit the headlines last year when his relationship with influencer Hanna Cavinder came to light. His move from Athens to Coral Gables where the Cavinder twins played basketball for the Hurricanes, raised eyebrows among both fans and analysts.

The couple continued to make headlines when their cars, a Mercedes and a Lamborghini, were stolen from their residence in February and when they broke up in March, speculation abounded around the reason after Cavinder posted the news on various social media platforms.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For the first time during an interview with ESPN on Tuesday, Carson Beck opened up about his breakup with Hanna Cavinder.

"You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it's all over the Internet," Carson Beck said. "Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true. So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth know the truth.
Ad
"But it's been difficult. I've been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching," Beck said. "It's hard to say that I'm thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn't be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened."
Ad
Ad

When Hanna Cavinder addressed Carson Beck breakup

In an interview with ESPN, Carson Beck revealed that he had not spoken to Hanna Cavinder ever since they broke up in March. During an April conversation between Hanna and Kai Trump, the former Hurricanes basketball star revealed why she broke up with the polarizing Beck.

"He (Beck) would, like, flip off people at the bar, and I'd be embarrassed," Hanna Cavinder said. "So I broke up with him, and all this cheating s--- came out. I had no idea. I didn't break up with him because he cheated. I broke up with (him) because of who he was."

After their relationship became public knowledge, Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder were hailed as a college football and college basketball power couple due to their celebrity status.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications