"You make mistakes as a person": Carson Beck finally breaks silence on Hanna Cavinder split after cheating rumors, Lamborghini theft went viral

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy after a blistering start to life in Coral Gables after transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs via the transfer portal. He has led the Hurricanes to a flawless 4-0 record and a No. 3 ranking in the AP top 25 poll so far.Beck hit the headlines last year when his relationship with influencer Hanna Cavinder came to light. His move from Athens to Coral Gables where the Cavinder twins played basketball for the Hurricanes, raised eyebrows among both fans and analysts. The couple continued to make headlines when their cars, a Mercedes and a Lamborghini, were stolen from their residence in February and when they broke up in March, speculation abounded around the reason after Cavinder posted the news on various social media platforms. For the first time during an interview with ESPN on Tuesday, Carson Beck opened up about his breakup with Hanna Cavinder. &quot;You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it's all over the Internet,&quot; Carson Beck said. &quot;Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true. So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth know the truth. &quot;But it's been difficult. I've been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching,&quot; Beck said. &quot;It's hard to say that I'm thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn't be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened.&quot;When Hanna Cavinder addressed Carson Beck breakupIn an interview with ESPN, Carson Beck revealed that he had not spoken to Hanna Cavinder ever since they broke up in March. During an April conversation between Hanna and Kai Trump, the former Hurricanes basketball star revealed why she broke up with the polarizing Beck. &quot;He (Beck) would, like, flip off people at the bar, and I'd be embarrassed,&quot; Hanna Cavinder said. &quot;So I broke up with him, and all this cheating s--- came out. I had no idea. I didn't break up with him because he cheated. I broke up with (him) because of who he was.&quot;After their relationship became public knowledge, Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder were hailed as a college football and college basketball power couple due to their celebrity status.