College Football Heisman odds (Week 5): Updated rankings for CFB's prestigious honor in 2025 ft. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 19:22 GMT
Quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and John Mateer
The 2025 college football Heisman odds have fluctuated wildly through the opening four weeks of the season. Some preseason favorites like Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning have fallen off the reckoning after struggling, while some unexpected names have risen exponentially.

Top 5 2025 Heisman favorites

Below, we take a look at the top five Heisman Trophy favorites going into Week 5 of college football.

#5. Gunner Stockton

After the Georgia Bulldogs struggled with their offensive performances at the start of the season, Gunner Stockton was under the spotlight until a strong performance in Rocky Top against the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3 action.

Against the Vols, Stockton went 23-of-31 for 306 yards, resulting in two touchdowns, while adding 38 rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown. According to FanDuel, he is the fifth-favorite player to win the Heisman (+1400).

#4. Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore led the Ducks to a routine 41-7 win over in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers in Week 4 of college football action. He went 21-of-31 for 305 yards, resulting in four touchdowns.

According to FanDuel, the highly-touted Moore is favored at +1,300 to win the prestigious trophy with the Ducks once again one of the favorites to reach the Big 10 conference championship game and the college football playoffs.

#3. Carson Beck

Miami quarterback Carson Beck led the Hurricanes to a 26-7 win over the Florida Gators in Week 4 action. After breaking Miami's record for most consecutive passes completed against the South Florida Bulls, Beck went 17-of-30 (56.7%), resulting in one interception against the Gators.

Despite a quiet performance, Beck is still +1,300 according to FanDuel to win the Heisman Trophy with a marquee clash against the high-flying Florida State Seminoles still to come.

#2. John Mateer

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer continued his stellar start to the season during the Sooners' thrilling 24-17 win over the Auburn Tigers in Week 4. He went 24-of-36 for 271 yards, resulting in one touchdown while adding 29 rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown in the spicy win.

Mateer was dethroned as the favorite to win the individual accolade, but has stuck around the top positions and according to FanDuel, has a +900 likelihood to win the coveted accolade.

#1. Fernando Mendoza

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has led the Hoosiers to a flawless 4-0 start to the season. Mendoza put in an impressive performance as the No. 11 Hoosiers demolished the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 4 of college football action.

According to FanDuel, Mendoza is the favorite (+800) for the award, overtaking John Mateer to take the top spot. The Hoosiers will face the Oregon Ducks in Week 6 of college football action in a clash that could make or break his Heisman-chasing campaign.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

