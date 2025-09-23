College Football Heisman odds (Week 5): Updated rankings for CFB's prestigious honor in 2025 ft. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza

The 2025 college football Heisman odds have fluctuated wildly through the opening four weeks of the season. Some preseason favorites like Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning have fallen off the reckoning after struggling, while some unexpected names have risen exponentially.Top 5 2025 Heisman favoritesBelow, we take a look at the top five Heisman Trophy favorites going into Week 5 of college football. #5. Gunner Stockton After the Georgia Bulldogs struggled with their offensive performances at the start of the season, Gunner Stockton was under the spotlight until a strong performance in Rocky Top against the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3 action.Against the Vols, Stockton went 23-of-31 for 306 yards, resulting in two touchdowns, while adding 38 rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown. According to FanDuel, he is the fifth-favorite player to win the Heisman (+1400). #4. Dante Moore Oregon quarterback Dante Moore led the Ducks to a routine 41-7 win over in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers in Week 4 of college football action. He went 21-of-31 for 305 yards, resulting in four touchdowns.According to FanDuel, the highly-touted Moore is favored at +1,300 to win the prestigious trophy with the Ducks once again one of the favorites to reach the Big 10 conference championship game and the college football playoffs. #3. Carson BeckMiami quarterback Carson Beck led the Hurricanes to a 26-7 win over the Florida Gators in Week 4 action. After breaking Miami's record for most consecutive passes completed against the South Florida Bulls, Beck went 17-of-30 (56.7%), resulting in one interception against the Gators.Despite a quiet performance, Beck is still +1,300 according to FanDuel to win the Heisman Trophy with a marquee clash against the high-flying Florida State Seminoles still to come. #2. John MateerOklahoma quarterback John Mateer continued his stellar start to the season during the Sooners' thrilling 24-17 win over the Auburn Tigers in Week 4. He went 24-of-36 for 271 yards, resulting in one touchdown while adding 29 rushing yards, resulting in one touchdown in the spicy win. Mateer was dethroned as the favorite to win the individual accolade, but has stuck around the top positions and according to FanDuel, has a +900 likelihood to win the coveted accolade. #1. Fernando MendozaIndiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has led the Hoosiers to a flawless 4-0 start to the season. Mendoza put in an impressive performance as the No. 11 Hoosiers demolished the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 4 of college football action.According to FanDuel, Mendoza is the favorite (+800) for the award, overtaking John Mateer to take the top spot. The Hoosiers will face the Oregon Ducks in Week 6 of college football action in a clash that could make or break his Heisman-chasing campaign.